Tyreek "The Cheetah" Hill Is On The Prowl And Chasing Greatness In The Magic City
Carmelo Anthony, One Of The NBA's Biggest Oenophiles, Releases His Debut Label, The Seventh Estate
Justin Hartley Talks Time, Love & His Undying Love Of Omega
Welcome To The Dioriviera: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring Dior's New Summer Capsule Collection In The Hamptons

Fashion, News

Welcome To The Dioriviera

Consider this your official invitation to summer. Maria Grazia Chiuri, creative director of Dior’s women’s haute couture, ready-to-wear, and accessories collections, has mastered the art of summer dressing by reinventing the whimsical Dioriviera summer capsule collection this season. The collection captures the carefree essence of warm weather holidays through its playful silhouettes and beach-approved accessories designed in thehouse’s signature prints —toile de Jouyand the bayadère stripes — in a vibrant palette of blues, pinks, and oranges. From relaxing under the Dior Maison parasol to catching a wave on the Christian Dior surfboard, Haute Living steps into the Dior dream at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa — one of the many destinations the Dioriviera collection will grace this summer — with director, designer, creator, and DJ Vashtie Kola.

FASHION DIRECTOR ADRIENNE FAUROTE
PHOTOGRAPHY MARK SQUIRES
STYLING DAVIAN LAIN
HAIR STYLIST LEONARDO MANETTI / SEE MANAGEMENT
MAKEUP ARTIST RAUL OTERO / THE WALL GROUP – USING DIOR BEAUTY
PHOTOGRAPHY ASSISTANT DUNCAN MELLOR
SHOT ON LOCATION AT GURNEY’S MONTAUK RESORT & SEAWATER SPA

USING CLOTHING AND ACCESSORIES BY DIOR / ALL BEAUTY DIOR BEAUTY

