Consider this your official invitation to summer. Maria Grazia Chiuri, creative director of Dior’s women’s haute couture, ready-to-wear, and accessories collections, has mastered the art of summer dressing by reinventing the whimsical Dioriviera summer capsule collection this season. The collection captures the carefree essence of warm weather holidays through its playful silhouettes and beach-approved accessories designed in thehouse’s signature prints —toile de Jouyand the bayadère stripes — in a vibrant palette of blues, pinks, and oranges. From relaxing under the Dior Maison parasol to catching a wave on the Christian Dior surfboard, Haute Living steps into the Dior dream at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa — one of the many destinations the Dioriviera collection will grace this summer — with director, designer, creator, and DJ Vashtie Kola.

