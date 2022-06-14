Cover Story
Las Vegas’ First Permanent Digital Art Museum, PERCEPTION, Makes Its Sin City Debut

City Guide, News

PERCEPTION Las Vegas

Get ready for it: Sin City’s first permanent digital art museum is now open! PERCEPTION Las Vegas — a new space for immersive and high-tech installations — is debuting with the world premiere of Leonardo: The Universal Man, an hour-long, three-gallery journey chronicling the life and works of Leonardo da Vinci.

PERCEPTION was created by nightlife pioneer Robert Frey and entrepreneur Ned Collett. The team engaged Dutch multidisciplinary creative agency, TWOFIFTYK, to bring Leonardo: The Universal Man to life. TWOFIFTYK has created digital entertainment for music giants and festivals including Electric Daisy Carnival, Martin Garrix, and Armin Van Buuren. 

PERCEPTION Las Vegas Photo Credit: 501 Studios

Their first digital artistic adventure is a unique, 360-degree gallery exhibits that delves into da Vinci’s works, studies and findings as an architect, engineer, alchemist, artist, philosopher and sculptor:

Grand Salon: Chapters of the Genius’ Life – Guests enter a 28-foot-tall, four-wall theater where they voyage to Renaissance-era Italy through da Vinci’s eyes, as chapters of his life unfold during this 35-minute film. Each wall of the theater portrays a different visual perspective of the same story as the narrative progresses. Using advanced laser projection and transportive audio, patrons learn about da Vinci’s engineering and architectural feats as they take flight in his Flying Machine, stand in cathedrals digitally constructed through geometry and float through Tuscany on a parachute originally designed by the master himself.

PERCEPTION Las Vegas Photo Credit: 501 Studios

Painting with Light: The Last Supper – During their visual expedition, guests are introduced to this fresh take on one of da Vinci’s most legendary paintings during the Italian High Renaissance: The Last Supper. In a gallery with floor-to-ceiling, surround-sound LED walls, one of the world’s most famous works of art comes to life through an explosion of light, color, shape and sound.

The Gallery: Mona Lisa’s Perception – In this gallery, guests are greeted by six versions of Lisa del Giocondo – better known to the world as Mona Lisa. Accompanied by an original musical score, Mona Lisa primes guests to experience da Vinci in the digital age as they each take on intriguing and entertaining forms of the best-known, most-visited, sung- and written-about image in the art world.

PERCEPTION Las Vegas Photo Credit: 501 Studios

PERCEPTION is located at 2780 South Las Vegas Boulevard and is open daily from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.  PERCEPTION Las Vegas Photo Credit: 501 Studios

