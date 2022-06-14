In the spirit of exploring the ever-evolving relationship between fashion and art, Alexander McQueen invited a select group of twelve international artists to create new works inspired by the Autumn/Winter 2022 women’s pre-collection. For McQueen’s Creative Director, Sarah Burton, this new project — Process — was about engaging in a new creative dialogue through having these artists reinterpret her collection (that, too, can be considered works of art). “I wanted to [see] how the artists interpreted the work that we created in the studio,” says Burton. “It’s been very interesting to see how creativity has sprung from so many different perspectives and the outcomes that have been varied and beautiful. We wanted the artists to have total freedom to respond to the looks, creating bold and thought-provoking conversations with their works.”

Each artist chose a look from the collection to reinterpret through their own intuitive lens, proving that creativity can emerge from various perspectives. And, remaining true to the name, the process behind works of art is just as important as the final masterpieces themselves. The artists rendered their individual process, inspired by the McQueen looks, from using their preferred medium to freely evoking new feelings and conversations about the collection.

The participating artists are Ann Cathrin November Høibo, Beverly Semmes, Bingyi, Cristina de Middel, Guinevere van Seenus, Hope Gangloff, Marcia Kure, Jackie Nickerson, Jennie Jieun Lee, Judas Companion, Marcela Correa, and Marcia Michael. The artworks are set to be displayed alongside the McQueen pieces they relate to in a temporary installation at the Old Bond Street store in London.

Ahead, Haute Living gives an inside look into a few of the artist’s interpretations.

