Cover Story
Justin Hartley Talks Time, Love & His Undying Love Of Omega
LANDO NORRIS F1 HAUTE LIVING
Celebrities
Racing’s New Generation: Lando Norris Is On The Fast-Track To Success With McLaren Racing
Thomas Keller
Cover Story
Thomas Keller Pays Tribute To Palm Beach’s Golden Era At His Surf Club Restaurant — And On The Golf Course
Bill and Will Harlan
Cover Story
Changing Of The Guard: A Generational Shift Is Underway At Harlan Estate As Bill Harlan Passes The Torch To Son Will
Matthew Broderick
Cover Story
Matthew Broderick Is Celebrating His 25-Year Anniversary With Sarah Jessica Parker By Checking In To “Plaza Suite”

Alexander McQueen Taps Twelve Artists For A New Creative Project On Exhibit In London

Art, Fashion, News

In the spirit of exploring the ever-evolving relationship between fashion and art, Alexander McQueen invited a select group of twelve international artists to create new works inspired by the Autumn/Winter 2022 women’s pre-collection. For McQueen’s Creative Director, Sarah Burton, this new project — Process — was about engaging in a new creative dialogue through having these artists reinterpret her collection (that, too, can be considered works of art). “I wanted to [see] how the artists interpreted the work that we created in the studio,” says Burton. “It’s been very interesting to see how creativity has sprung from so many different perspectives and the outcomes that have been varied and beautiful. We wanted the artists to have total freedom to respond to the looks, creating bold and thought-provoking conversations with their works.”

Each artist chose a look from the collection to reinterpret through their own intuitive lens, proving that creativity can emerge from various perspectives. And, remaining true to the name, the process behind works of art is just as important as the final masterpieces themselves. The artists rendered their individual process, inspired by the McQueen looks, from using their preferred medium to freely evoking new feelings and conversations about the collection. 

The participating artists are Ann Cathrin November Høibo, Beverly Semmes, Bingyi, Cristina de Middel, Guinevere van Seenus, Hope Gangloff, Marcia Kure, Jackie Nickerson, Jennie Jieun Lee, Judas Companion, Marcela Correa, and Marcia Michael. The artworks are set to be displayed alongside the McQueen pieces they relate to in a temporary installation at the Old Bond Street store in London.

Ahead, Haute Living gives an inside look into a few of the artist’s interpretations.

Alexander McQueen Taps Twelve Artists For A New Creative Project ‘Process’ On Exhibit In London
Jackie Nickerson, Aqua

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Alexander McQueen

Alexander McQueen Taps Twelve Artists For A New Creative Project ‘Process’ On Exhibit In London
Beverly Semmes

Photo Credit: Adam Kremer

Alexander McQueen Taps Twelve Artists For A New Creative Project ‘Process’ On Exhibit In London
Marcia Kure, The Amina Project, 2022

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Alexander McQueen

Alexander McQueen Taps Twelve Artists For A New Creative Project ‘Process’ On Exhibit In London
Jennie Jieun Lee

Photo Credit: Ruby Pluhar

Alexander McQueen Taps Twelve Artists For A New Creative Project ‘Process’ On Exhibit In London
Ann Cathrin November Høibo, Melted Heart, 2022

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Alexander McQueen

 

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Krug
Haute Wine + Spirits
June 15, 2022
Champagne Lovers Rejoice! Krug Is Bringing An Experiential Music Experience To LA This Month
By Laura Schreffler
PERCEPTION Las Vegas
City Guide
June 14, 2022
Las Vegas’ First Permanent Digital Art Museum, PERCEPTION, Makes Its Sin City Debut
By Laura Schreffler
Tanya Holland and Dominique Crenn
Haute Cuisine
June 14, 2022
The James Beard Awards Ceremony Returns! Here Are All The 2022 Winners
By Laura Schreffler
Fashion
June 14, 2022
The Icons: Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial Featuring Louis Vuitton’s Signature Handbags
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami