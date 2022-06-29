Frosé All Day: The Notorious Frosé At The French, Naples



Notorious Frosé at the French Naples hits different for the wine connoisseur. The French is known for traditional cuisine and transformative affinity for French cuisine and cocktails. One of the most coveted cocktails on the menu, the Frosé. The Notorious Rosé is made in a granita machine. The mixture is composed of rosé wine, vodka, rosé syrup and rosé water. All those ingredients are poured into a chilled sun glass, then the Notorious Frosé is poured and topped with a rose bud. The dehydrated rose bud is placed on the top of the cocktail as a garnish to add. Why is it a local favorite you ask? It’s light, it’s refreshing, it’s icy, it’s everything you want for a hot summer day in Naples, Florida. The perfect, well balanced refreshing summer cocktail. Guests can also order the rose with a floater which will be served in a classic delicate champagne flute. The most popular floater for the rose would be aperol, chamber, saint germain elderflower or grand marnier.

Visit The French for Happy Hour everyday from 2:30 – 5:30 pm. The French is located at 365 Fifth Avenue South Naples Florida, 34102.