The Chicest Rooftops In New York This Summer

It’s officially rooftop season in New York — it’s that deliciously sweet spot of summer before the mass exodus to The Hamptons begins, and your phone is abuzz with texts from friends wanting to meet somewhere outside, in particular, a roof.

With over a million buildings on the island of Manhattan, not all top floors are created equal, so we climbed the ranks to find the five absolute chicest bars for views, vibes, and cocktails that seriously reach new heights. Avoid the lines, ascend the tourists, and beat the heat miles above the city streets at one of these rooftops so chic that the New York skyline takes a back seat. Ahead, discover the rooftops graced with the Haute Living stamp of approval this summer.

DARLING

Photo Credit: Courtesy of @darlingrooftop“How do you like your eggs in the morning?” Darling, Billionaire’s Row’s newest and only public rooftop, teeters between “playful with a little mischief” and certainly sets the bar of luxury as high as it could go. At night, a swanky lounge 47 floors above Central Park hosts resident DJs and gilded accents impeccably curated by the visionary behind ZERO BOND, Scott Sartiano. By morning, a secret garden oasis is lush with greenery and reserved exclusively for guests of the Park Lane Hotel, making it the ultimate place for your next summer rendezvous, darling.

BAR BLONDEAU

Photo Credit: Courtesy of @barblondaeuAside from the perfect view of the Manhattan skyline, you’d swear the East River was the Bay of Biscay from Bar Blondeau, the newest bistro atop the Wythe Hotel. The latest from chef partners and Williamsburg power players Aidan O’Neal and Jake Leiber (Le Crocodile, Chez Ma Tante), the sixth-floor Blondeau offers a certain je ne sais quoi that sets it apart from garish, towering rooftops that continue to pop up in the once-low-key neighborhood. With inspirations from France, Spain, and Portugal, their seafood-forward menu pairs perfectly with an extensive cocktail menu boasting an impressive range of natural wine to zero-proof cocktails, guaranteeing you’ll feel a warm buzz even if just from soaking in the sunset.

OVERSTORY

With everyone’s heads down scrolling Tiktok for New York’s next hotspot, Overstory may be the City’s last-best-kept secret. A clandestine elevator takes you 63 floors above buzzy sister restaurant Crown Shy and one more above Michelin star-rated dining experience SAGA to a contemporary lounge and wraparound terrace in the heart of FiDi. Serving award-winning cocktails only rivaled by breathtaking views from a sprawling wraparound terrace, this Art-Deco-inspired lounge is definitely worthy of sharing an Instagram or two.

ELECTRIC LEMON

Photo Credit: Courtesy of @electriclemonnycThis summer equinox, Equinox will be your main squeeze. The gym-turned-lifestyle brand has opened a fresh new restaurant, Electric Lemon, on the 24th floor of their Hudson Yards hotel. Welcoming members, hotel guests, visitors, and locals to get a taste of the luxury fitness club, the seasonal space boasts “conscious cuisine,” while the al fresco terrace still makes every day feel like a cheat day.

PUBLIC

Photo Credit: Courtesy of @publichotels

In its fifth Lower East Side summer, PUBLIC Hotel remains a place to see and be seen from every level. Inhale that Le Labo fragrance as you ride the neon-lit escalator (you know the one) up to THE ROOF and enjoy unbeatable views of downtown NYC–and its most attractive locals. The hotel, developed by Studio 54 co-founder Ian Shrager, is practically designed for dancing late into steamy summer nights. Still, energy calmly buzzes throughout the day with refreshing cocktails and light bites to get you ready to go again come sunset.