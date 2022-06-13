Cover Story
Justin Hartley Talks Time, Love & His Undying Love Of Omega
LANDO NORRIS F1 HAUTE LIVING
Celebrities
Racing’s New Generation: Lando Norris Is On The Fast-Track To Success With McLaren Racing
Thomas Keller
Cover Story
Thomas Keller Pays Tribute To Palm Beach’s Golden Era At His Surf Club Restaurant — And On The Golf Course
Bill and Will Harlan
Cover Story
Changing Of The Guard: A Generational Shift Is Underway At Harlan Estate As Bill Harlan Passes The Torch To Son Will
Matthew Broderick
Cover Story
Matthew Broderick Is Celebrating His 25-Year Anniversary With Sarah Jessica Parker By Checking In To “Plaza Suite”

From Fashion to Musical Fandom: MAR Debut Single Out Now on All Major Outlets

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners

Photo Credit: Marbella Music

Mexico’s favorite fashionista and stage performer has officially launched her solo music career with her fiery hot Latin-pop track “QUÉDATE.” Released as a single, on June 10th this dance floor favorite has been rocking the North American Market with billboards stretching from Vegas to L.A.

As she was always heavily involved with the world of fashion and fanfare, her artistic transition was an almost natural switch for her. A long-time student of the musical arts, MAR is bringing a full catalog of proficiencies to the table. Combining her vocals, guitar, and piano skills with an open mind and an open heart, “QUÉDATE” is just the first of many in her up-and-coming career. A very disciplined artist for her young age of 21, MAR is known for pushing past the point of creative exhaustion at the studio, where she often mentions where the best ideas, inspirations, and performances come from. Entering an almost meditative trance while producing her tracks, the artist describes her work as raw honesty, straight from her inner child: free, pure, and powerful through its innocent playfulness & joy.

“This song reflects something that we live many times, where a sudden connection drives us to do or say things to capture that moment, like the sun and the moon that in a moment are no longer.”

This sexy, groovy tune is the perfect melody for any dancefloor. Keep your favorite pair of hips close by and ask them to “QUÉDATE”, stay in Spanish. You can find the track on all the major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, and Youtube. At the time of writing, only 2 days after its release the track has already made it to chart listing.

Written in partnership with LVD management

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
PERCEPTION Las Vegas
City Guide
June 14, 2022
Las Vegas’ First Permanent Digital Art Museum, PERCEPTION, Makes Its Sin City Debut
By Laura Schreffler
Tanya Holland and Dominique Crenn
Haute Cuisine
June 14, 2022
The James Beard Awards Ceremony Returns! Here Are All The 2022 Winners
By Laura Schreffler
Fashion
June 14, 2022
The Icons: Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial Featuring Louis Vuitton’s Signature Handbags
By Adrienne Faurote
Colton Haynes
Celebrities
June 14, 2022
Taking Pride: Colton Haynes Gets Real About His Coming Out Journey In His New Memoir, “Miss Memory Lane”
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami