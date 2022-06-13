Elite EDM Artist Riotron Announces A New Vibrant Remix For “Life Is What We’re Living” By Paul Oakenfold

Photo Credit: Angela Goldstein

Riotron is exploding this year, with several exquisite releases! One of which is “Life Is What We’re Living”, an instant hit that caught the ear of not one but two EDM giants—Mahalo and Paul Oakenfold. The sublime composition is now officially two remixes old and they are both one to remember!

Mahalo emphasized the dramatic nature of the vocals, adding an ominous, futuristic vibe to the overall composition. Some of the lyrics even sound like correspondence between a lonely astronaut and his station back on earth. Mesmerizing in the soundscape, it evokes vivid imagery and makes the “life is what we’re living right now” landline a hundred times more real.

In contrast, the Paul Oakenfold remix is more vibrant and energizing thanks to the uplifting synth-beat arrangement that leaves no room for gloom. “Life Is What We’re Living” is a colorful blast with multi-dimensional depth to it and fans are already swooning over it!

Riotron is perhaps most known for his singles “I’m Sorry” with over 25 million plays and “Dark Highway” with 16 million plays. His debut year included over 40 Million views on YouTube, co-signs from Marshmello and R3HAB, remixes by Black Caviar and Wuki, features in Billboard and Instinct Magazine, and an HMMA award for best Indie pop song (“I’m Sorry”)—Riotron is gaining massive traction and recognition for his beautiful pieces. Another track that’ll send goosebumps all over the body is “Silent Night” released in time for 2021 Christmas. Riotron partnered with the Chicago superproducer GOLDHOUSE for this track and it turned out to be simply magnificent.

Hailed as the “Godfather of electronic music,” Paul Oakenfold is one of the most successful electronic artists of all time, counting more than 110M streams, 5M albums sold worldwide, and three GRAMMY nominations. Oakenfold’s discography includes three full-length studio albums, countless live/compilation albums, singles and remixes, and over 20 DJ mix albums. He has written and produced for major stars like Cher, The Happy Mondays, U2, and Madonna and also counts more than 100 remixes, including ones for The Rolling Stones, Justin Timberlake, Michael Jackson, Britney Spears, and Elvis Presley.

The world is thrilled for this ecstatic Riotron-Oakenfold collab and we hope to see many more empowering and bright pieces like this in the future!

Keep up with Riotron with his latest hits below

Written in partnership with Holmes Music Management