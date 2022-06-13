Cover Story
Justin Hartley Talks Time, Love & His Undying Love Of Omega
LANDO NORRIS F1 HAUTE LIVING
Celebrities
Racing’s New Generation: Lando Norris Is On The Fast-Track To Success With McLaren Racing
Thomas Keller
Cover Story
Thomas Keller Pays Tribute To Palm Beach’s Golden Era At His Surf Club Restaurant — And On The Golf Course
Bill and Will Harlan
Cover Story
Changing Of The Guard: A Generational Shift Is Underway At Harlan Estate As Bill Harlan Passes The Torch To Son Will
Matthew Broderick
Cover Story
Matthew Broderick Is Celebrating His 25-Year Anniversary With Sarah Jessica Parker By Checking In To “Plaza Suite”

Elite EDM Artist Riotron Announces A New Vibrant Remix For “Life Is What We’re Living” By Paul Oakenfold

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners

Photo Credit: Angela Goldstein

Riotron is exploding this year, with several exquisite releases! One of which is “Life Is What We’re Living”, an instant hit that caught the ear of not one but two EDM giants—Mahalo and Paul Oakenfold. The sublime composition is now officially two remixes old and they are both one to remember!

Mahalo emphasized the dramatic nature of the vocals, adding an ominous, futuristic vibe to the overall composition. Some of the lyrics even sound like correspondence between a lonely astronaut and his station back on earth. Mesmerizing in the soundscape, it evokes vivid imagery and makes the “life is what we’re living right now” landline a hundred times more real.

In contrast, the Paul Oakenfold remix is more vibrant and energizing thanks to the uplifting synth-beat arrangement that leaves no room for gloom. “Life Is What We’re Living” is a colorful blast with multi-dimensional depth to it and fans are already swooning over it!

Riotron is perhaps most known for his singles “I’m Sorry” with over 25 million plays and “Dark Highway” with 16 million plays. His debut year included over 40 Million views on YouTube, co-signs from Marshmello and R3HAB, remixes by Black Caviar and Wuki, features in Billboard and Instinct Magazine, and an HMMA award for best Indie pop song (“I’m Sorry”)—Riotron is gaining massive traction and recognition for his beautiful pieces. Another track that’ll send goosebumps all over the body is “Silent Night” released in time for 2021 Christmas. Riotron partnered with the Chicago superproducer GOLDHOUSE for this track and it turned out to be simply magnificent.

Hailed as the “Godfather of electronic music,” Paul Oakenfold is one of the most successful electronic artists of all time, counting more than 110M streams, 5M albums sold worldwide, and three GRAMMY nominations. Oakenfold’s discography includes three full-length studio albums, countless live/compilation albums, singles and remixes, and over 20 DJ mix albums. He has written and produced for major stars like Cher, The Happy Mondays, U2, and Madonna and also counts more than 100 remixes, including ones for The Rolling Stones, Justin Timberlake, Michael Jackson, Britney Spears, and Elvis Presley.

The world is thrilled for this ecstatic Riotron-Oakenfold collab and we hope to see many more empowering and bright pieces like this in the future!

Keep up with Riotron with his latest hits below

InstagramSpotifyYouTube

Written in partnership with Holmes Music Management

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
PERCEPTION Las Vegas
City Guide
June 14, 2022
Las Vegas’ First Permanent Digital Art Museum, PERCEPTION, Makes Its Sin City Debut
By Laura Schreffler
Tanya Holland and Dominique Crenn
Haute Cuisine
June 14, 2022
The James Beard Awards Ceremony Returns! Here Are All The 2022 Winners
By Laura Schreffler
Fashion
June 14, 2022
The Icons: Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial Featuring Louis Vuitton’s Signature Handbags
By Adrienne Faurote
Colton Haynes
Celebrities
June 14, 2022
Taking Pride: Colton Haynes Gets Real About His Coming Out Journey In His New Memoir, “Miss Memory Lane”
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami