Haute Living celebrated Palm Beach resident and legendary motivational speaker Tony Robbins on June 10 at Cafe Boulud Palm Beach, in partnership with Places.co and The Macallan.

The dinner was in celebration of Robbins’ philanthropy cover, which focuses on his substantial plan to give back.

The 60-year-old philanthropist and Golden State Warriors co-owner was joined by friend and publicist Jennifer Connelly at the event. Additional attendees Haute Media Group CEO Kamal Hotchandani, Editor-in-Chief Laura Schreffler, Senior Vice President April Donelson, and Vice President of Partnerships & Communications Lauren Mosseri, as well as the Mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez, Places.co CEO Simone Sestito, The Macallan brand ambassador Katie Nahat, Raj Mantena, Ariadna Gutierrez, Madusha Mayadunne, and Chip Gesner.

Guests were into the first course of Daniel Boulud’s exquisite French fare — including an heirloom tomato salad, Lobster A La Pariesienne, Dover Sole Veronique, and grilled prime striploin, when Tony arrived.

Hotchadani promptly gave a speech declaring how important the evening was, and how much it meant to the brand. Several folks throughout the room shared how their lives had changed because of Robbins, including Miss Colombia Gutierrez and Miss Sri Lanka Mayadunne.

Nahat also teased a story about how she wound up in her current career — because of Robbins — which she shared after toasting him and walking the room through a specialized tasting of The Macallan M.

Haute Living then presented Robbins with a painting based off his cover courtesy of artist Seek One, who was in attendance.

The Macallan also had two specialty drinks on site. The Palm Beach Sour, a mix of The Macallan 12 Double Cask with lemon honey simple syrup and topped with champagne, and the Macallan 12 Double Cask, neat or on the rocks.

Robbins stood up and gave a long and impactful speech about how the world needed to be better, and how, though we are going through hard times, we should never stop trying, feeling, or giving back, which was met with much applause.

Hotchandani capped the night saying that even though everyone in the room was a Heat fan, they’d gladly embrace the Golden State Warriors, because that meant embracing Robbins.

