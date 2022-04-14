Zero Bond’s Scott Sartiano opens an ultra-luxe new bar as the only rooftop lounge on Central Park South atop the Park Lane New York.

Photo Credit: Michael Kleinberg

As the final element in the $80 million renovations of the Park Lane New York situated on the iconic Billionaire’s Row, the team transformed a former penthouse residence into the sophisticated lounge, Darling. Located on the 47th floor of the reimagined space, Darling is Central Park South’s only rooftop lounge offering a highly-curated experience set against the scenic Manhattan skyline.

“The views are breathtaking, but, for me, it’s the chic design that is so unexpected and sets the tone for the space. It’s a playfulness with a little mischief,” admits Prince A. Sanders, Managing Director of Park Lane New York. “As you ascend upon the stairway, you enter a secret garden, greeted by whimsical creatures hiding among the oversized flowers and vines. As you enter Darling, you will be transported to a time when you can feel the energy of the city celebrating its renaissance.” Darling is an intimate escape above the city featuring an elevated lounge with a wraparound outdoor patio oasis designed to embrace the views. Both the interior and exterior design give a nod to Manhattan, like the intricate mural of bold colors, florals, and animals paying homage to the neighboring Central Park.

Photo Credit: Michael Kleinberg Photo Credit: Michael Kleinberg

And, as the latest addition to Manhattan’s nightlife scene, Darling is bringing the spirit of the hotel back to life – thanks to Scott Sartiano, the hospitality magnate and founder of Bond Hospitality, who’s behind Manhattan’s coveted private member’s club, Zero Bond, who concepted the food and beverage program. “We’re excited to be providing Park Lane New York guests as well as locals a truly unique experience at Darling. With all the spaces we’ve created at the Park Lane, we’ve transformed what is to be expected of a venue in Midtown Manhattan, and Darling will be no different,” says Sartiano.

The menu features an eclectic range of offerings such as seafood towers, caviar grilled cheese, and A5 Wagyu Katsu Sando, complemented by extensive and inventive cocktails and spirits. The cocktail program features must-try signature cocktails, including Harry’s Old Fashioned, Park Lane Margarita, Darling Unlimited, and Central Park South.

Photo Credit: Natalie Black

Darling at Park Lane New York is located at 36 Central Park South and is open for service Tuesdays through Thursdays from 5 pm to 12 am and Friday and Saturday from 5 pm to 1 am.