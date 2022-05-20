Photo Credit: Rebecca Peloquin Photography

World Whiskey Day is almost here, and we’ve got a great way to celebrate — the new Smoke Over Beverly cocktail at Nobu Los Angeles!

Photo Credit: Rebecca Peloquin Photography

The new specialty libation is courtesy of a brand so new that it hasn’t even launched yet — it actually launches tomorrow, May 21st, on World Whiskey Day itself — so discerning Angelenos will be among the first to try it. The featured ingredient here is Beverly High Rye, a blend of straight bourbon and rye whiskeys, a partnership between Beverly Spirits and Cedar Ridge Distillery, a family-owned distillery based in Swisher, Iowa.

But beyond this new libation, which was created by the team at Nobu, the cocktail also focuses on presentation, presentation, presentation. It is served at Nobu, after all, a brand known for its excellence. The artfully prepared cocktail is smoked with maple wood and garnished with a Kuromitsu-brushed orange wheel, the perfect accoutrements to enhance the flavors of Beverly High Rye — which begin with bright baking spices on the palate and a smooth, velvet-blanketed finish full of candied pecans, caramel, and toffee.

So without further ado, here is how to make this new specialty cocktail.

How To Make The Smoke Over Beverly

Photo Credit: Rebecca Peloquin Photography

Ingredients:

The Beverly High Rye

Momotaro Kuromitsu

Aztec Chocolate Bitters

Method:

Smoke with Maple Wood

Garnish with Kuromitsu-brushed orange wheel

Photo Credit: Nobu Restaurants Group

The Smoke Over Beverly is available at Nobu Los Angeles, 903 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, 90069