There’s nothing that kicks off the summer better than blue-skies and traveling. No matter where the summer takes you, Loews Hotels & Co, the luxury brand behind 26 destinations across the United States and Canada, has you covered with exciting experiences. In celebration of the good vibes of the summer, the hotel brand has announced a new program, Summerfest by Loews Hotels.

Running from June 1 through Labor Day, Summerfest by Loews Hotels is a summer-long immersive program dedicated to inclusion in all forms, with signature programming available in most destinations across its extensive hotel and resort portfolio. The seasonal program will be infused with signature cocktails in partnership with SelvaRey Rum by Bruno Mars, destination-driven mocktails and cultural safaris encapsulating the must-do and see experiences in each city. As part of Loews Hotels & Co’s commitment to “welcoming you like family,” Summerfest by Loews Hotels is mapped out to include guests of all ages, abilities, and lifestyles and allow them to sit back, relax and get into vacay mode.

Want to make a splash at Summerfest this summer? Let’s dive into some of the highlights of the program that deserve more than just an Instagram moment.

Photo Credit: Loews Hotels & Co

At each hotel and resort, you’ll get a taste of divinely-designed drinks created by Loews Hotels & Co’s on-site mixologists in partnership with SelvaRey Rum by Bruno Mars (the spirits brand’s largest hotel brand partnership, to date!). Don’t miss out on living out your summer cocktail dreams by indulging in drinks like the Pina Colada Milk Punch at Loews Philadelphia, Saddle Up at Live! By Loews in Kansas City and Dessert in Italy at Loews Portofino Bay.

Photo Credit: Loews Hotels & Co

If you find yourself looking for a healthier choice, you might have a less buzzy option in hand. On deck you will find mocktails like LA’s Tropical Twist at Loews Hollywood, Southwest Refresher at Loews Ventana Canyon, The Main Squeeze at Loews Chicago, the Espresso Booster Mocktini at Loews Miami Beach, and the Kiddie Pool at Loews Royal Pacific.

Photo Credit: Loews Hotels & Co

Off property, Loews still has your back. To help discover the hidden gems of the destination you choose to travel to, your Cultural Safari awaits! Designed as a self-guided tour, the safaris will capture landmarks, street art, local community events, and more. Immersive experiences on the Cultural Safari itineraries include the Degrazia Gallery in the Sun Museum for Guests of Loews Ventana Canyon Resort, the Arlington Sculpture Trail at Richard Greene Linear Park for Guests of Live! by Loews Arlington and Espanola way, for Guests of Loews Miami Beach Hotel.

Photo Credit: Loews Hotels & Co

And if you are worried that your excursion might take you too far off the path, don’t. Most activities of interest are only within a short radius of the property, making it easy to get back to your relaxation station at the lovable Loews Hotels & Co Summerfest programming kicks off on June 1, 2022, and runs through Labor Day weekend. For more information about Loews Hotels & Co or to book your summer travel, call 1-800-23 LOEWS or visit https://www.loewshotels.com.