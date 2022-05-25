Photo Credit: Julien’s Auctions

Ringo Starr is getting into the NFT game. The iconic Beatles drummer is joining the metaverse with his “The Ringo Starr NFT Collection – The Creative Mind of a Beatle.”

The auction will take place Monday, June 13th at juliensauctions.com with a portion of proceeds to benefit The Lotus Foundation and will offer a collection of original and one-of-a-kind digital works of art with their accompanying exclusive signed canvas prints.

“The Creative Mind of a Beatle” is the first NFT collection created by one of the Fab Four. Starr’s visionary artistic and musical styles take center stage in these striking digital paintings, adding the title of NFT original artist to the beloved pop culture icon’s ever-growing, multi-hyphenate body of work.

The collection pieces feature an original animated painting with an exclusive custom-made drum composition recorded and played by Starr – paired with moving images flashing throughout each NFT – and minted with a special audio/visual motif of the time back when Beatlemania peaked, as well as signposts of his present and future creative journeys. Each NFT is accompanied with a 25” x 25” canvas print signed by the iconic musician/author/philanthropist/painter with ownership of the NFT granting access to join Starr on an exclusive virtual tour of the groundbreaking digital gallery experience, RingoLand. All of the winning bidders can join Starr in this virtual hangout created by Spatial.io on Web, VR or Mobile via private invitation after the auction.

Each NFT (Non-Fungible Token) offered is a limited edition of 1-of-4. Five unique NFTs, each consisting of 4 for a total of 20 NFTs with their accompanying canvas print per NFT in the collection. An NFT is a unique and non-interchangeable unit of data stored on the blockchain.