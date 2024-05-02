HB
May 2, 2024

Cincoro’s All-Star Alliance: A Legendary Lineup Joins the Tequila Revolution

May 2, 2024
Haute Living
By Haute Living

In a move that redefines collaboration and excellence, Cincoro Tequila proudly announces the induction of Team Cincoro, an illustrious roster comprising sporting icons and business moguls, into its esteemed fold. This expansion not only signifies the integration of these luminaries as co-owners but extends a warm invitation to their admirers to join the vibrant Cincoro community. Among the notable additions to Team Cincoro are renowned figures like 23-time Grand Slam Champion Serena Williams, MLB Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, and professional golf champions Dustin Johnson and Keegan Bradley, alongside prominent investors and industry leaders.

The visionary co-founder of Cincoro Tequila, Michael Jordan, shares his anticipation for this new chapter, emphasizing the pursuit of greatness that defines the essence of Cincoro. With the inclusion of his close associates into the business, Jordan heralds the dawn of a new era, united by a shared commitment to excellence.

The diverse ownership group, which includes distinguished personalities such as Gerry Cardinale of RedBird Capital Partners and Michael Strahan, epitomizes a collective dedication to championing a legacy of greatness. This sentiment is echoed by Serena Williams, who recognizes the parallels between her pursuit of excellence on the court and the ethos of Cincoro.

To complement this milestone, Cincoro Tequila unveils a new 375 mL bottle offering, expanding accessibility without compromising on the brand’s signature elegance and quality. This strategic move aligns with the company’s vision to foster a loyal customer base domestically while venturing into international markets.

The integration of Team Cincoro into the brand’s strategic initiatives promises exciting prospects, including immersive experiences, media engagements, and collaborative endeavors. The recent owners’ meeting at Grove XXIII, Michael Jordan’s exclusive golf course, served as a testament to the collective spirit of innovation and camaraderie that defines the Cincoro ethos.

As Cincoro Tequila continues to redefine standards of excellence in the spirits industry, its commitment to craftsmanship and innovation remains unwavering. With an illustrious lineup of partners and an unwavering dedication to quality, Cincoro stands poised to elevate the tequila experience to unprecedented heights.

For enthusiasts eager to embark on this journey of excellence, the opportunity awaits to join the Cincoro community and savor the unparalleled taste experience offered by Cincoro Tequila.

For more information on Cincoro’s newest team members or to explore the 375 mL bottle offerings, visit www.cincoro.com.

About Cincoro:

In July 2016, five visionary individuals united by their passion for tequila embarked on a quest to redefine excellence in the spirits industry. Cincoro Tequila, crafted from 100% Weber Blue agave sourced from private farms in Jalisco, Mexico, epitomizes the pinnacle of craftsmanship and sophistication. The meticulous blending of highland and lowland tequilas results in a distinctive flavor profile that is both rich and refined. From the Blanco to the Extra Añejo, each expression of Cincoro Tequila offers a unique taste journey, curated for discerning palates. Join us in celebrating the art of tequila craftsmanship and the spirit of excellence embodied by Cincoro.

