Casadei Debuts 10th Anniversary NFTs During Milan Fashion Week

Fashion, Haute Crypto, Haute Scene, News

Casadei Debuts 10th Anniversary NFTs During Milan Fashion WeekPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Casadei

How does a 60-year-old, made-in–Italy shoe brand propel itself into the future? By entering the metaverse. During Milan Fashion Week, Casadei celebrated the 10th anniversary of its iconic ‘Blade’ stiletto by inviting guests to an immersive virtual experience. The emblematic heel takes its name from the science-fiction blockbuster movie Blade Runner, and Casadei justly commemorated the shoe and the futuristic film with the debut of the brand’s NFT project. Guests were invited to walk through the lush green flora of the event’s outdoor space to descend the concrete stairs that led to the Spring/Summer 2023 presentation and metaverse festivities.

Using virtual reality headsets, attendees could enter Casadei 3.0 in the Decentraland virtual space, which was designed with the help of Cesare Casadei’s daughter, Arianna Casadei, and Another-1, an innovative Web3 platform specializing in luxury fashion. Within Casadei 3.0 users were launched into a retro-futuristic metropolis with skyscrapers, mega screens, and neon lights.

Casadei Debuts 10th Anniversary NFTs During Milan Fashion WeekPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Casadei

This collaborative NFT project between Casadei and Another1 was creatively directed by shoe designer Ricardo Cook and also supported by CGI artist Alessandra Vuillermin. The collaboration features 1,000 NFTs, authenticated by the Polygon blockchain, each of which has been integrated with the brand’s handmade products where the physical counterparts will be made-to-order upon the purchase of the corresponding NFT for its real asset value. Customers will also receive a free personalized avatar that can be used in the Decentraland metaverse.

Casadei Debuts 10th Anniversary NFTs During Milan Fashion Week
Project Nayom1. by Casadei and Another1

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Casadei

Casadei Debuts 10th Anniversary NFTs During Milan Fashion Week
“Blade 2049” stiletto

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Casadei

 

News
September 27, 2022
