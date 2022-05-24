LANDO NORRIS F1 HAUTE LIVING
Celebrities
Racing’s New Generation: Lando Norris Is On The Fast-Track To Success With McLaren Racing
Thomas Keller
Cover Story
Thomas Keller Pays Tribute To Palm Beach’s Golden Era At His Surf Club Restaurant — And On The Golf Course
Bill and Will Harlan
Cover Story
Changing Of The Guard: A Generational Shift Is Underway At Harlan Estate As Bill Harlan Passes The Torch To Son Will
Matthew Broderick
Cover Story
Matthew Broderick Is Celebrating His 25-Year Anniversary With Sarah Jessica Parker By Checking In To “Plaza Suite”
21 Savage
Celebrities
The Strong & Silent Type: Why 21 Savage Is Saving His Voice To Speak About The Things That Truly Matter.

Champagne Telmont’s Dedication To Sustainability Earns Second Straight Cannes Nod

Haute Wine + Spirits, News

Champagne Telmont will be in Cannes, yet again, for the 75th edition of the International Film Festival as the official supplier.

Photo Credit: Champagne Telmont

Throughout the two weeks of celebration of filmmaking creativity, the House of Telmont looks forward to sharing the winemaking creativity with which it imbues into the conception of its cuvées. Champagne Belmont regard this honor and recognition from the festival as a sign of support of its meticulous winemaking efforts, as well as its ambitious “Au nom de la Terre” (In the Name of Mother Nature) program which sets out to produce high-quality champagne while causing the least amount of impact on the natural environment as possible.

“We want the festival to be exemplary in terms of respect for the environment,” said Thierry Frémaux, General Delegate of the Cannes Film Festival. And Champagne Telmont combines a demanding elaboration process with the preservation of nature. This singular approach, adopted by the 100-year-old house, and the unique character of its champagne, won us over. We are thrilled to have Champagne Telmont onboard for another year.”

Photo Credit: Champagne Telmont

Ludovic du Plessis, President/Shareholder of Telmont House commented, “Being ‘selected’ once again reinforces this honor. It’s a testimony that our message has been heard, that we have ‘won over’ our audience. The House of Telmont is immensely proud and happy to be present at Cannes once more, to transmit its passion for cinema and its commitment to the Earth.”

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Celebrities
May 24, 2022
Megan Thee Stallion, The Chainsmokers & More Rock The Inaugural Preakness LIVE Culinary, Art & Music Festival
By Laura Schreffler
Inside Dior's After Party In The Heart Of Venice Beach
Celebrities
May 24, 2022
Inside The Dior Men’s After Party In The Heart Of Venice Beach
By Adrienne Faurote
City Guide
May 24, 2022
Salvatore Ferragamo Celebrates The Newly Designed Palm Beach Boutique
By Robin Hodes
Louis Vuitton and Nike "Air Force 1" by Virgil Abloh
Art
May 24, 2022
Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh: Inside The Launch & Exhibition
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami