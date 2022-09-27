Photo Credit: Evan Schiller

You knew it was going to happen, you just didn’t know when — and now we have it: the world’s first NFT private luxury golf and destination club is officially opening. Photo Credit: Evan Schiller

Membership to Aspen Lakes, part of the RHUE Resorts, the world’s first private luxury golf and destination club where membership can be purchased on the blockchain as an NFT, officially launched yesterday with the release of 10,000 Founding Family Memberships. The exclusive membership is available to purchase with Ethereum’s equivalent to $15,000 USD (based on current value). By selling a membership on the blockchain, Aspen Lakes is able to grant lifetime membership and charge no annual dues or fees.

Photo Credit: Evan Schiller

The beautiful 1,300 acre property is located in Sisters, Oregon, just 30 minutes outside of Bend. Tapping into what makes central Oregon an attractive destination for outdoor enthusiasts, wine lovers, digital natives and golfers alike, members can enjoy an 18-hole golf course, hiking and biking trails, a restaurant, event space, lounge and pro shop.

Photo Credit: Evan Schiller

Further luxury development plans include a five-star hotel and conference center, 12-acre lake and campground with luxury yurts and cabins, private residences, top-rated restaurants with locally sourced ingredients from soon-to-be-announced culinary minds, a music venue, an all-year round kids activity center, indoor water park, and more.

Photo Credit: Evan Schiller

Aspen Lakes is flipping the script on traditional, old guard membership models on their heads by bridging digital ownership with real life. hospitality.

Photo Credit: Evan Schiller

NFTs, short for non-fungible tokens, are cryptographic tokens that are 100% unique and cannot be replicated or replaced. Most commonly known to represent digital ownership of non-tangible items, Aspen Lakes now gives NFT owners the ability to experience the luxury, tangible value of their cryptocurrency holdings. Photo Credit: Evan Schiller