Oceanco Launches The First Superyacht NFT Collection

Oceanco, world-class builder of superyachts, announces the launch of a series of NFTs, becoming the first in its industry to join the digital world. The announcement took place in the BlockChain Hub Davos 2022 event together with Megalodon and CasperLabs who will be launching the upcoming collection to be sold via Dgallery and superyachtnfts.com.

The NFT holders get to enjoy the exceptional design of Timur Bozca of Bozca Limitless Design, an award winning transportation design company. Meanwhile, Pelorus, an expert company in the travel and yachting industry, will be enhancing the experiential features of the NFT. The collection aspires to bring its owners fun virtual and real life experiences.

“With our Superyacht NFTs collection, it has always been a priority to offer utilities that benefit holders of the NFTs. We have an inclusive outlook and are granting our community from around the world access to unique experiences, such as taking part in the design of your very own digital yacht NFT on the Casper Blockchain, which is a world first,” said Oceanco CEO, Marcel Onkenhout.

Together with CasperLabs, Dgallery, Megalodon and Bozca Limitless Design – Oceanco is offering a limited-edition collection on the Casper Blockchain allowing holders to be part of their own Superyacht NFTs. Furthermore, it aims to push boundaries and reinforce its reputation with the ultimate goal of portraying yachting as a fun activity full of new experiences.

“Oceanco’s innovative approach with its NFT collection is a strong example of how companies are unlocking new value with blockchain technology.” Onkenhout added.