Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

There’s no denying South Coast Plaza has become one of the most premium shopping destinations in the United States — and Gucci’s newly expanded boutique is the ultimate testament. This impressive establishment spans two levels, offering a lavish 17,500 square feet of shopping space, effectively doubling the floor area of its predecessor and presenting a selection of Gucci’s renowned collections.

The ground floor of the boutique introduces shoppers to an extensive array of Men’s Ready-to-Wear, Shoes, Accessories, and the Gucci Valigeria travel collection. A striking, custom curving marble staircase ascends to the second floor, where patrons will find Handbags, Fine Jewelry, Women’s Ready-to-Wear, and additional selections including Gucci Kids and Gucci Décor. Each floor is meticulously designed to facilitate an immersive exploration of Gucci’s diverse product chapters from Leathergoods to Fragrances.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

The South Coast Plaza location is also distinguished by exclusive offerings not found elsewhere, including special leather handbags unique to this boutique. In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Gucci’s Horsebit fine jewelry line, the store will host the global exclusive launch of the line’s newest collection this April. This collection revisits the iconic Horsebit motif in yellow gold, accentuating the timeless elegance and rich equestrian heritage Gucci is known for.

The boutique’s interior design emphasizes minimalistic elegance with custom marble flooring inspired by antique historic buildings and clean, understated tones enhanced by rich, soft fabrics lining the walls. These elements create a backdrop that highlights and complements the collections on display. Designed to evoke the warmth and familiarity of a home, the space includes built-in displays resembling walk-in closets and cozy nooks furnished with Gucci Décor’s plush velvet armchairs and sofas, set against shaggy wool monochrome rugs.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Adding to the luxury shopping experience are two exclusive VIP lounges, offering a more intimate and personalized visit. These lounges underscore Gucci’s commitment to providing exceptional service and a memorable retail experience for its most distinguished clients. In line with Gucci’s global sustainability goals, the new boutique adheres to LEED guidelines, which support environmentally responsible practices and energy efficiency across its operations.

Gucci’s expansion in South Coast Plaza not only enhances its presence in Southern California but also reaffirms its commitment to luxury retail innovation, eco-friendly initiatives, and exceptional client service. The boutique is located at 3333 Bristol Street between Jewel and Carousel Courts on Level 1 and Level 2.