HB
Fashion, Haute Shopping | May 2, 2024

Gucci Expands Its South Coast Plaza Boutique — Home To Exclusive Handbags

Fashion, Haute Shopping | May 2, 2024
Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote

Gucci Expands Its South Coast Plaza Boutique — Home To Exclusive HandbagsPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

There’s no denying South Coast Plaza has become one of the most premium shopping destinations in the United States — and Gucci’s newly expanded boutique is the ultimate testament. This impressive establishment spans two levels, offering a lavish 17,500 square feet of shopping space, effectively doubling the floor area of its predecessor and presenting a selection of Gucci’s renowned collections.

The ground floor of the boutique introduces shoppers to an extensive array of Men’s Ready-to-Wear, Shoes, Accessories, and the Gucci Valigeria travel collection. A striking, custom curving marble staircase ascends to the second floor, where patrons will find Handbags, Fine Jewelry, Women’s Ready-to-Wear, and additional selections including Gucci Kids and Gucci Décor. Each floor is meticulously designed to facilitate an immersive exploration of Gucci’s diverse product chapters from Leathergoods to Fragrances.

Gucci Expands Its South Coast Plaza Boutique — Home To Exclusive HandbagsPhoto Credit: Courtesy of GucciGucci Expands Its South Coast Plaza Boutique — Home To Exclusive HandbagsPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

The South Coast Plaza location is also distinguished by exclusive offerings not found elsewhere, including special leather handbags unique to this boutique. In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Gucci’s Horsebit fine jewelry line, the store will host the global exclusive launch of the line’s newest collection this April. This collection revisits the iconic Horsebit motif in yellow gold, accentuating the timeless elegance and rich equestrian heritage Gucci is known for.

The boutique’s interior design emphasizes minimalistic elegance with custom marble flooring inspired by antique historic buildings and clean, understated tones enhanced by rich, soft fabrics lining the walls. These elements create a backdrop that highlights and complements the collections on display. Designed to evoke the warmth and familiarity of a home, the space includes built-in displays resembling walk-in closets and cozy nooks furnished with Gucci Décor’s plush velvet armchairs and sofas, set against shaggy wool monochrome rugs.

Gucci Expands Its South Coast Plaza Boutique — Home To Exclusive HandbagsPhoto Credit: Courtesy of GucciGucci Expands Its South Coast Plaza Boutique — Home To Exclusive HandbagsPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Adding to the luxury shopping experience are two exclusive VIP lounges, offering a more intimate and personalized visit. These lounges underscore Gucci’s commitment to providing exceptional service and a memorable retail experience for its most distinguished clients. In line with Gucci’s global sustainability goals, the new boutique adheres to LEED guidelines, which support environmentally responsible practices and energy efficiency across its operations.

Gucci’s expansion in South Coast Plaza not only enhances its presence in Southern California but also reaffirms its commitment to luxury retail innovation, eco-friendly initiatives, and exceptional client service. The boutique is located at 3333 Bristol Street between Jewel and Carousel Courts on Level 1 and Level 2.

Related Articles

The Vanderbilt Estate Brings Members-Only Luxury To Thailand
Haute Partners

The Vanderbilt Estate Brings Members-Only Luxury To Thailand

By Mary Gibson

The Vanderbilt Estate is the first and only authentic English Georgian estate in all of Asia.

Jimmy Choo’s Winter 2024 Campaign Is The Ultimate Holiday Party
Fashion

Jimmy Choo’s Winter 2024 Campaign Is The Ultimate Holiday Party

By Adrienne Faurote

Jimmy Choo has launched its Winter 2024 campaign, “The Party,” a collection that radiates the festive energy of the holiday season. As its name suggests, the campaign is a true holiday party. Set against the lush baroque interiors of Le Carmen in Paris, this campaign creates an opulent stage for an extravagant winter collection that […]

The New Ferragamo Hug Bag Is This Season’s ‘It’ Bag
Fashion

The New Ferragamo Hug Bag Is This Season’s ‘It’ Bag

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

The Ferragamo Hug bag has recently undergone a major revamp, marking itself as a new timeless classic in the world of accessories.

Haute Living Hosts Fraser Yachts Hospitality Mansion At The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show
Haute Scene

Haute Living Hosts Fraser Yachts Hospitality Mansion At The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

By Darby Kordonowy

Haute Living and Fraser Yachts hosted a five-day Fraser Hospitality Mansion at the 65th annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show with partners Haute Jets and artist Johnathan Schultz.

The Ritz-Carlton Cayman Cookout: A Culinary Celebration Like No Other
Haute Partners

The Ritz-Carlton Cayman Cookout: A Culinary Celebration Like No Other

By Haute Living

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, proudly presents the 16th annual Cayman Cookout—a legendary festival celebrating culinary mastery in one of the world’s most stunning destinations.

Prada Unveils New Boutique At The Somerset Collection In Michigan
Fashion

Prada Unveils New Boutique At The Somerset Collection In Michigan

By Adrienne Faurote

This November, Prada has expanded its presence in Michigan with the grand opening of a new boutique at The Somerset Collection.

Latest Stories

  • The Vanderbilt Estate Brings Members-Only Luxury To Thailand
    Haute Partners

    The Vanderbilt Estate Brings Members-Only Luxury To Thailand

  • Jimmy Choo’s Winter 2024 Campaign Is The Ultimate Holiday Party
    Fashion

    Jimmy Choo’s Winter 2024 Campaign Is The Ultimate Holiday Party

  • The New Ferragamo Hug Bag Is This Season’s ‘It’ Bag
    Fashion

    The New Ferragamo Hug Bag Is This Season’s ‘It’ Bag

  • Haute Living Hosts Fraser Yachts Hospitality Mansion At The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show
    Haute Scene

    Haute Living Hosts Fraser Yachts Hospitality Mansion At The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

  • The Ritz-Carlton Cayman Cookout: A Culinary Celebration Like No Other
    Haute Partners

    The Ritz-Carlton Cayman Cookout: A Culinary Celebration Like No Other

The Vanderbilt Estate Brings Members-Only Luxury To Thailand
Haute Partners

The Vanderbilt Estate Brings Members-Only Luxury To Thailand

Jimmy Choo’s Winter 2024 Campaign Is The Ultimate Holiday Party
Fashion

Jimmy Choo’s Winter 2024 Campaign Is The Ultimate Holiday Party

The New Ferragamo Hug Bag Is This Season’s ‘It’ Bag
Fashion

The New Ferragamo Hug Bag Is This Season’s ‘It’ Bag

Haute Living Hosts Fraser Yachts Hospitality Mansion At The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show
Haute Scene

Haute Living Hosts Fraser Yachts Hospitality Mansion At The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

The Ritz-Carlton Cayman Cookout: A Culinary Celebration Like No Other
Haute Partners

The Ritz-Carlton Cayman Cookout: A Culinary Celebration Like No Other

Trending Articles

Related Articles

The Vanderbilt Estate Brings Members-Only Luxury To Thailand
Haute Partners

The Vanderbilt Estate Brings Members-Only Luxury To Thailand

By Mary Gibson

The Vanderbilt Estate is the first and only authentic English Georgian estate in all of Asia.

Jimmy Choo’s Winter 2024 Campaign Is The Ultimate Holiday Party
Fashion

Jimmy Choo’s Winter 2024 Campaign Is The Ultimate Holiday Party

By Adrienne Faurote

Jimmy Choo has launched its Winter 2024 campaign, “The Party,” a collection that radiates the festive energy of the holiday season. As its name suggests, the campaign is a true holiday party. Set against the lush baroque interiors of Le Carmen in Paris, this campaign creates an opulent stage for an extravagant winter collection that […]

The New Ferragamo Hug Bag Is This Season’s ‘It’ Bag
Fashion

The New Ferragamo Hug Bag Is This Season’s ‘It’ Bag

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

The Ferragamo Hug bag has recently undergone a major revamp, marking itself as a new timeless classic in the world of accessories.

Haute Living Hosts Fraser Yachts Hospitality Mansion At The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show
Haute Scene

Haute Living Hosts Fraser Yachts Hospitality Mansion At The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

By Darby Kordonowy

Haute Living and Fraser Yachts hosted a five-day Fraser Hospitality Mansion at the 65th annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show with partners Haute Jets and artist Johnathan Schultz.

The Ritz-Carlton Cayman Cookout: A Culinary Celebration Like No Other
Haute Partners

The Ritz-Carlton Cayman Cookout: A Culinary Celebration Like No Other

By Haute Living

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, proudly presents the 16th annual Cayman Cookout—a legendary festival celebrating culinary mastery in one of the world’s most stunning destinations.

Prada Unveils New Boutique At The Somerset Collection In Michigan
Fashion

Prada Unveils New Boutique At The Somerset Collection In Michigan

By Adrienne Faurote

This November, Prada has expanded its presence in Michigan with the grand opening of a new boutique at The Somerset Collection.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black