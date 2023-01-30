Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prada

On February 2nd, Prada will drop the ninth installment of their exclusive Timecapsule NFT Collection. This drop continues to expand on Prada’s reach to the Web3 community, allowing access to unique experiences for its NFT holders. The latest drop is #38 in the Timecapsule collection. This is the second in a three-part series of shirts featuring unique prints by Italian photographer Enzao Ragazzini from his 1970s archive.

Titled ‘Interferenza Ottica Art Print by Enzo Ragazzini 1975, the February shirt will feature a 1975 design by Ragazzini with the optical interference technique, using mechanical devices of his own invention. The shirt is in the pipeline, featuring the iconic Prada enameled triangle logo with “FEBRUARY” transferred on the back of the shirt. In addition, each shirt comes accompanied by its own gifted NFT, which serves as an invitation to join Prada’s exclusive Crypted NFT community.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prada

As an extension to this month’s announcement, Prada is extending their Web3 community to those who have purchased a Prada Timecapsule before the NFT initiative launched back in 2022. First launched in December 2019, these Timecapsule collection holders can now claim their own Timecapsule NFT in sync with their existing physical product. More details can be found on the Prada Crypted Community on Discord.

Prada continues to give behind-the-scenes opportunities as they offer ‘Prada Crypted’ Discord community members access to unique events and experiences. For last month’s drop, one Prada Timecapsule NFT holder and guest were hosted in Milan for a Prada exclusive experience, including an invitation to the Prada Menswear Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show. Once again, Prada is offering one NFT holder the chance to enjoy an unparalleled experience for its upcoming Prada Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show on February 23rd.