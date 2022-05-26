Photo Credit: LL&CoLegendary hospitality group, Major Food Group (MFG), has an expansion on the horizon that is set to make history in Miami: the company’s first-ever branded residential building in Miami. Together with leading real-estate group JDS Development (JDS), led by powerhouse developer and builder Michael Stern, MFG is debuting the highly anticipated 90-story residential and hospitality tower, located at 888 Brickell Avenue — and it’s going to be major.

The record-setting 1,049-foot-tall-tower, named Major, is setting a new standard from the moment guests enter the property. As a unified vision of four industry titans, MFG, JDS, Studio Sofield, and Ken Fulk, Major ushers in lifestyle-driven hospitality and exceptional residential design for Miami. “Major is remarkable,” stated Michael Stern, Founder & CEO of JDS. “This is the tallest, the most brilliantly designed, the best-in-class hospitality experience, with the best club, in the best city in the world.”

Photo Credit: LL&CoSet to open in early 2026 with sales for the building launching this summer, Major will feature 259 custom luxury residences that range from 1 to 4 bedrooms designed with bespoke furniture by Studio Sofield. Designed as hybrid layouts, each Major Residence features a “lockout” function, allowing for seamless conversions between a private residence, suite, and/or guest room, ultimately creating a modern, upscale flexible living space.

Photo Credit: LL&Co Photo Credit: LL&CoResidents will also have exclusive access as founding members to the private Club that spans over eight floors with 115,000 square feet of amenities throughout the property. The Club will include amenities that focus on entertaining, sports, leisure, wellness, and fitness, as well as a stunning pool deck and a terrazzo-clad sun deck with private cabanas offering poolside service through a yet-to-be-announced Major Food Group restaurant.

The Food & Beverage program will include both signature MFG brands and entirely new concepts exclusive to Major, designed by longtime MFG collaborator Ken Fulk. Fulk has been at the helm of the design for iconic MFG outposts like Carbone and ZZ’s Club in Miami, and he will be breathing his fresh, sophisticated perspective into Major.

Throughout the entire property, from the residences to the Club, not one detail goes unnoticed. “The idea is to just show up, and everything is taken care of,” explains Jeff Zalaznick, MFG Co-Founder. “From the moment you wake up to the moment you go to sleep, every whim and desire is anticipated.”

Photo Credit: LL&CoThe tower itself, designed by William Sofield, boasts an elegant façade of ivory travertine and high-gloss steel columns, giving it a defined, graphic appearance and setting it apart from the neighboring buildings. “With Major, we honor the cultural heritage of this magnificent city, from the seductive to the sublime,” says tower designer William Sofield of Studio Sofield. “I am creating a tower that identifies with the hope and aspiration of those who live here, distinguished for quality craftmanship, contributing to the beauty of the skyline. I want to celebrate this sexy City with an indulgent swim in the only silver and gold pool in Miami.” In a grand architectural gesture of artistry and craft, the porte cochere welcomes with Gatsby-level energy through gold leaf trimmings, monolithic slabs of travertine, and white glove service, setting the tone for the building’s atmosphere.

Photo Credit: LL&Co Photo Credit: LL&CoThis marks the fifth mega-tall skyscraper and a third project in the Brickell neighborhood for JDS. With their team of innovators and builders combined with MFG’s keen eye for hospitality and lifestyle, the Major tower is destined to set a new precedent in luxury living.

For further information and inquiries on Major, please email majortower@hauteliving.com.