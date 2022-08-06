Haute Living Rande Gerber Cover
Entrepreneur & Visionary Extraordinaire Rande Gerber Reveals The Power Of Intuition
It’s Time For James Harden To Try Something New
Ne-Yo Is Back And Better Than Ever After A 4-Year Hiatus. The Reason Is Self-Explanatory.
Tyreek “The Cheetah” Hill Is On The Prowl And Chasing Greatness In The Magic City
Carmelo Anthony, One Of The NBA’s Biggest Oenophiles, Releases His Debut Label, The Seventh Estate

Summer Scents: Loewe Launches A New Refreshing Candle

To add to the wonderfully warm summer we’ve all been enjoying, Loewe is here to add the cherry on top of our summer dreams, with their newest candle release. Expanding its home fragrance repertoire, Loewe launches Cucumber, a scented candle conceived by creative director Jonathan Anderson and developed in collaboration with the brand’s global brand ambassador Leo Wu.

Leo Wu for Loewe
Photo Courtesy of Loewe

Fêted for his acting for both his movie roles and engaging presence on social media with his vlogs on sports and the outdoors, Wu is the face of the brand’s newest candle, appearing in the campaign in tandem with a larger-than-life version of the candle Cucumber, pictured resting next to the candle or jumping around the surreal giant.

Loewe Cucumber Candle
Loewe Cucumber Candle, $104; click here to shop.

Crafted in natural wax, with one cotton wick, Loewe’s Cucumber candle envelopes its admirers in an aquatic fresh blend of scent, reminiscent of a freshly picked cucumber one can also pick up on the light notes of fresh mint in the overall scent of the candle. Presented in a green terracotta vessel with a stamped base and Leo Wu’s name, is available for purchase in the iconic Loewe box, featuring an image created by Erwan Frotin that depicts the dynamic between the scent and ingredient — portraying the inspiration and outcome.

