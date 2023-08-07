Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Meticulously crafted by some of the world’s most distinguished design talents, namely Atelier Oï, Raw-Edges, Atelier Biagetti, Marcel Wanders, Zanellato/Bortotto, Studio Louis Vuitton, and Campana, the new Objets Nomades redefine the relationship between design and the space in which it sits.

The Objets Nomades collection has had remarkable success since its inception in 2012 and now boasts over 60 extraordinary pieces. Ahead, the latest additions continue to set a new design standard in the industry.

BINDA ARMCHAIR BY RAW-EDGES

Raw-Edges’ exquisite Binda armchair is a harmonious blend of “flowing, sharply honed lines,” a leather-covered back, and a soft velvet seat with contrasting piping — available in five captivating color combinations — offering a sculptural and gracefully imposing piece that beautifully embodies the transformation of flat planes into three-dimensional objects.

FLOWER CARAFE BY STUDIO LOUIS VUITTON

The Flower Carafe by Studio Louis Vuitton is made by hand in Murano, Italy, by Venetian artisans, adorned with a bas-relief Monogram flower and engraved with “Louis Vuitton Paris,” pairing perfectly with the Twist Glass.

TWIST GLASS BY STUDIO LOUIS VUITTON

With the Twist Glass, Studio Louis Vuitton reimagines its iconic Monogram flower into a mesmerizing whirl of handblown glass handcrafted in Murano, the heart of Italian glassmaking, that features exquisite engravings and a spectrum of five elegant colors.

BOOKENDS BY STUDIO LOUIS VUITTON

The bookends are available in three designs — the Flower and Diamond designs in solid marble, inspired by the iconic Monogram pattern, and the Namiki, a brushed and polished aluminum replica of the extraordinary building in Tokyo designed by Jun Aoki — offering versatile and artistic décor options for book lovers and design enthusiasts alike.

BASKET TABLES BY ZANELLATO/BORTOTTO

Zanellato/Bortotto’s Basket Table — designed for both indoor and outdoor spaces — is a true work of art in which the leather-woven honeycomb motifs gracefully complement the reflective enameled lava-stone top.

ORIGAMI BOWL BY ATELIER OÏ

The Origami Bowls elegantly merge functionality and artistry and feature a three-dimensional form crafted from a single piece of carefully folded leather, giving a stylish home to trinkets and treasures.

FLOWER TOWER BY ATELIER BIAGETTI

Atelier Biagetti’s Flower Tower lamp is an innovative, hand-blown Italian glass column with flower-shaped bubbles that seem to float on halos of light, offering a delicately decorative and highly functional lighting experience with separate LED spotlights and dimmers and serving as a contemporary glass totem illuminating special emotions in the home.

PIVA LAMP BY ATELIER OÏ

The Piva Lamp, taking inspiration from an open pinecone, presents an imposing fusion of frosted glass “bracelets” and exquisitely arranged leather “petals” in various colorways, creating a sculpture that mesmerizes with its changing colors and captivating interplay of light.

CAPELINE BY MARCEL WANDERS

Marcel Wanders’ Capeline lamp, available as a wall lamp or ceiling light (in two sizes), gracefully showcases three undulating aureoles of frosted glass inspired by a wide-brimmed women’s hat, creating a dynamic diffused glow from its dimmable LED.

CHANDELIER BY ATELIER OÏ

Atelier Oï’s Spiral Chandelier, originally created as a lighting feature for a restaurant in Louis Vuitton’s Chengdu store, is now available in a 1.2-meter home version that showcases 36 elegantly twisted bicolor leather straps with champagne-colored metal circles and LEDs and can be paired with the leather-strap Spiral Lamp in three captivating color combinations.

QUETZAL BY ATELIER OÏ

Taking inspiration from the vibrant plumage of Central American quetzals, the Quetzal features 13 rigid, twisting “feathers” covered in Louis Vuitton leather of blue and green hues accented with dyed red edges, abstracting the vision of a quetzal in flight.

SEPCIAL EDITION COCOON BY CAMPANA

To celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the Objets Nomades, this special edition “Disco” Cocoon sees the iconic Objet Nomades Cocoon transform from a sculptural piece of furniture into a work of art with over 10,000 mirrored tiles.

SPECIAL EDITION BOMBOCA METAL BY CAMPANA

Similar to the special edition Cocoon, the special edition Bomboca evolves into a marvelous piece of art that requires two weeks of polishing for its sparkling mirror appearance.