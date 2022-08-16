Introducing Gucci’s Latest Home Decor Collection

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci Home is where the heart is — and Gucci. Following the launch of the Pet Collection, the House has released its latest line of luxurious home accessories featuring an eclectic collection of chairs, candles, cushions, blankets, and more.

Each piece is designed to customize your space and bring a touch of Gucci’s contemporary romanticism. Remaining true to the brand’s spirited nature, the collection presents luxurious pieces characterized by novel interpretations of archival floral prints and animal totems. Every token is unique with the idea to accent the living space tailored specifically to the person’s taste.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele’s home campaign draws on the inspiration of nature and the flora and fauna of the great outdoors. Shot in an Alison In Wonderland-esque topiary garden, flawless shapes of sofas and furniture are carved out of hedges which are then echoed by the collection’s physical pieces. A colorful palette of chairs and pillows lie amongst a lush green channeling that of a poetic fairytale highlighting the collection’s natural curiosity.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci The collection itself features an assortment of smaller tokens to larger furniture for wherever you may need that special Gucci touch. The newest addition is the Metal Candles, featuring four different designs and fragrances, as well as trinket trays with emblematic designs. The iconic GG monograms can be found crafted into silk, cotton, and linen-blend of vibrant cushions, blankets, and quilts. Tableware stuns with a selection of crystalline glasses and silver alpaca dessert flatware. Completing the collection are a selection of 18th-century-inspired armchairs with gold-tone metal trim and tassels.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci The Gucci Decor Collection is now available to shop on the Gucci website, here.