Hampton Water
Haute Wine + Spirits
Bon Jovi And Son Jesse Are Sitting Pretty On A Bed Of Rosés With Their Haute Wine Label, Hampton Water
Haute Living Rande Gerber Cover
News
Entrepreneur & Visionary Extraordinaire Rande Gerber Reveals The Power Of Intuition
James Harden
Cover Story
It’s Time For James Harden To Try Something New
Ne-Yo
News
Ne-Yo Is Back And Better Than Ever After A 4-Year Hiatus. The Reason Is Self-Explanatory.
Tyreek Hill
Cover Story
Tyreek “The Cheetah” Hill Is On The Prowl And Chasing Greatness In The Magic City

The Intersection Of Fashion & Interior Design: Introducing Gucci’s Latest Home Decor Collection

Fashion, Haute Design, Haute Shopping, News

Introducing Gucci’s Latest Home Decor CollectionPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Gucci Home is where the heart is — and Gucci. Following the launch of the Pet Collection, the House has released its latest line of luxurious home accessories featuring an eclectic collection of chairs, candles, cushions, blankets, and more.

Each piece is designed to customize your space and bring a touch of Gucci’s contemporary romanticism. Remaining true to the brand’s spirited nature, the collection presents luxurious pieces characterized by novel interpretations of archival floral prints and animal totems. Every token is unique with the idea to accent the living space tailored specifically to the person’s taste. 

Introducing Gucci’s Latest Home Decor CollectionPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Introducing Gucci’s Latest Home Decor CollectionPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele’s home campaign draws on the inspiration of nature and the flora and fauna of the great outdoors. Shot in an Alison In Wonderland-esque topiary garden, flawless shapes of sofas and furniture are carved out of hedges which are then echoed by the collection’s physical pieces. A colorful palette of chairs and pillows lie amongst a lush green channeling that of a poetic fairytale highlighting the collection’s natural curiosity. 

Introducing Gucci’s Latest Home Decor CollectionPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Gucci The collection itself features an assortment of smaller tokens to larger furniture for wherever you may need that special Gucci touch. The newest addition is the Metal Candles, featuring four different designs and fragrances, as well as trinket trays with emblematic designs. The iconic GG monograms can be found crafted into silk, cotton, and linen-blend of vibrant cushions, blankets, and quilts. Tableware stuns with a selection of crystalline glasses and silver alpaca dessert flatware. Completing the collection are a selection of 18th-century-inspired armchairs with gold-tone metal trim and tassels. 

Introducing Gucci’s Latest Home Decor Collection
Gucci Metal Candles, $450; click here to shop.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci The Gucci Decor Collection is now available to shop on the Gucci website, here. 

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Julien Morel
Haute Wine + Spirits
August 16, 2022
CEO CORNER: A Tequila Talk With Julien Morel President & CEO Of Volcán De Mi Tierra
By Laura Schreffler
Aman New York
News
August 16, 2022
Aman Opens A Glorious New NYC Property With Its First-Ever Aman Club
By Laura Schreffler
City Guide
August 15, 2022
Chef Carlos Babilonia Dives Into Detail On Farm To Table At Bellasera’s The Claw Bar
By Anna Block
Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring Tiffany & Co.'s New High Jewelry Collection, BOTANICA: Blue Book 2022
Fashion
August 15, 2022
Blossoms Rare: Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial Featuring Tiffany & Co.’s New High Jewelry Collection, BOTANICA: Blue Book 2022
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami