Hampton Water
Haute Wine + Spirits
Bon Jovi And Son Jesse Are Sitting Pretty On A Bed Of Rosés With Their Haute Wine Label, Hampton Water
Haute Living Rande Gerber Cover
News
Entrepreneur & Visionary Extraordinaire Rande Gerber Reveals The Power Of Intuition
James Harden
Cover Story
It’s Time For James Harden To Try Something New
Ne-Yo
News
Ne-Yo Is Back And Better Than Ever After A 4-Year Hiatus. The Reason Is Self-Explanatory.
Tyreek Hill
Cover Story
Tyreek “The Cheetah” Hill Is On The Prowl And Chasing Greatness In The Magic City

Dior Maison Unveils The Exquisite Tutti Frutti Homeware Collection

Fashion, Haute Design, Haute Shopping, News

Dior Maison Unveils Their Exquisite Tutti Frutti CollectionPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Dior releases summer delight in the form of exceptionally crafted homeware with a colorful array of fruits. An ode to the joy of life and celebration of summertime, the fashion house has dropped its Tutti Frutti collection designed by Cordelia de Castellane

Introduce an infectious energy to your home with this tropical-infused line featuring a collection of Maison items all dotted with vibrant bananas, kiwis, pineapples, passion, and dragon fruit. These sweet embellishments add a touch of optimism and represent exceptional savoir-faire which can be seen through a carafe, jam jar, and decorative bubbles — all intricately made from fine hand-blown glass from Italy.

Dior Maison Unveils Their Exquisite Tutti Frutti CollectionPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Dior

The Tutti Frutti Collection is completed with a playful array of hand-woven wicker accessories adorned with delicate pieces of fruit, making for the perfect finishing touch. So, as the high summer season comes to an end this August, keep the summer holiday spirit alive with the new Dior Maison Tutti Frutti collection.

Dior Maison Unveils Their Exquisite Tutti Frutti CollectionPhoto Credit: Courtesy of DiorThe Dior Maison Tutti Frutti Collection is available to shop on their website here

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Stan Wawrinka
Celebrities
August 23, 2022
Tennis Champ Stan Wawrinka Takes On A New Role: Fashion Designer
By Laura Schreffler
WG&S
Haute Wine + Spirits
August 22, 2022
Tales Of The Cocktail: The Top 10 Unmissable Moments
By Laura Schreffler
Haute Auto
August 22, 2022
Rolls-Royce Reveals Newest Bespoke Finishes With Pebble Beach Collection 2022
By Haute Living
City Guide
August 22, 2022
Evolution Of An Icon: The Ritz-Carlton, Naples
By Anna Block

Los Angeles

New York

Miami