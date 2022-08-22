Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Dior releases summer delight in the form of exceptionally crafted homeware with a colorful array of fruits. An ode to the joy of life and celebration of summertime, the fashion house has dropped its Tutti Frutti collection designed by Cordelia de Castellane.

Introduce an infectious energy to your home with this tropical-infused line featuring a collection of Maison items all dotted with vibrant bananas, kiwis, pineapples, passion, and dragon fruit. These sweet embellishments add a touch of optimism and represent exceptional savoir-faire which can be seen through a carafe, jam jar, and decorative bubbles — all intricately made from fine hand-blown glass from Italy.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

The Tutti Frutti Collection is completed with a playful array of hand-woven wicker accessories adorned with delicate pieces of fruit, making for the perfect finishing touch. So, as the high summer season comes to an end this August, keep the summer holiday spirit alive with the new Dior Maison Tutti Frutti collection.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of DiorThe Dior Maison Tutti Frutti Collection is available to shop on their website here.