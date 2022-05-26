Photo Credit: Cerious Productions

The intimate gathering was presented by Omega.

Photo Credit: Cerious Productions

Haute Living and Haute Time celebrated recent cover star Justin Hartley with an intimate celebration at Pendry West Hollywood on May 25th, the night after his hit series, This Is Us, officially wrapped.

Photo Credit: Cerious Productions

The SAG Award-winning actor was joined at the soiree by his wife, Sofia Pernas, and a crew of longtime friends, including Greg and Michelle Augustine; Missy and Matt Katrosar; Colin and Yvette Spencer; Eric and Lisa Martsolf; Mat and Maribel Hardege; Steve Michaels; Taja Quiseng; Andrea Bucko; and his business partner in Revel Spirits, Micah McFarlane.

Photo Credit: Cerious Productions

A major guest of honor was Arnaud Michon, the Brand President for Omega watches, and US CEO of Swatch Group, who at across from Justin at the dinner.

Photo Credit: Cerious Productions

The evening was presented by Omega, of which Justin is a brand ambassador, who had watch displays set up throughout the totally private outdoor space at Pendry.

Photo Credit: Cerious Productions

Haute Media Group Senior Vice President April Donelson said a few words, succinctly sharing how, when one door closes, another opens, and that the passing of time was a thing of beauty. She turned the mic over to Michon, who expressed how much he loved working with Hartley, and how Justin’s natural love of the brand made for the perfect ambassador.

Photo Credit: Cerious Productions

The 45-year-old actor and producer then gave a speech, sharing how much he loved Omega, a brand that he says “stands for so much goodness in the world” and how he was surprised Omega loved him given that he’s such “a goof.” Everyone then toasted the evening, either with glasses of champagne or with Justin’s cocktail of the evening, Hartley Thyme, made with his thyme-infused Revel Abilo Blanco agave spirit, passion fruit, orange blossom honey, and prosecco.

Photo Credit: Cerious Productions

The lovely menu, presented by Pendry, included hamachi crudo, sweet corn soup, baby kale salad, halibut tom kha, and prime ribeye.

Photo Credit: Cerious Productions

Notable guests at the soiree included Haute Media Group co-founder Seth Semilof, Editor-in-Chief Laura Schreffler, surgeon to the stars Dr. Garth Fisher, and Sean Lee.

Photo Credit: Cerious Productions

Hartley, 45, is best known for playing one of the big three, Kevin Pearson, on NBC’s This is Us. He can currently be seen in Netflix’s Senior Year and, up next, CBS’ The Never Game.

Photo Credit: Cerious Productions

Photo Credit: Cerious Productions