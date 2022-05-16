The energy in Miami during the first-ever Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix was electric. To kick off the week, Haute Living hosted an intimate dinner at the legendary restaurant, The Surf Club Restaurant, helmed by one of the world’s most successful chefs and restaurateurs, Thomas Keller. Alongside Swiss luxury timepiece brand Vacheron Constantin and premier single malt Scotch whisky brand The Glen Grant, Haute Living curated a one-of-a-kind evening in honor of Chef Keller, the latest cover star and esteemed Michelin Star chef.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Set against the sophisticated setting of The Surf Club Restaurant, guests were offered an exclusive look at a curated assortment of Vacheron Constantin timepieces on display. The watches revealed throughout the venue celebrated the timepiece maker’s dedication to exploring ‘The Anatomy of Beauty’ and the parallels that exist between the beauty in nature and the beauty in watchmaking craft — which was proven synonymous with the impeccable details that went into the menu for the night. “It is in these details between nature’s work and the work of human hands that we find incredible, visceral, and undeniable beauty,” read across the menu, setting the tone for the evening. The tablescape gave the nod to the iconic coastal aesthetic of The Surf Club Restaurant.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Guests were greeted upon arrival with cocktails from The Glen Grant’s bar, including the brand’s renowned 15 Year Old expression and the signature cocktail, ‘The Glen Grant Major.’ In fact, The Glen Grant’s whisky holds a range of prestigious industry awards and is world-renowned for its consistent quality across its aged variants; just last fall, they launched The Dennis Malcolm 60th Anniversary Edition in celebration of their Master Distiller’s historic six-decades long career. Aged 60 Years, with only 360 bottles released globally, it is priced at $30,000. The limited edition made its U.S. debut at the 62nd Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, with more of these coveted, rare offerings planned to launch in the year ahead.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

As guests sat down for the incredible dining experience ahead, Alexander Schmiedt, the President of Vacheron Constantin Americas, gave a toast, warmly welcoming guests. Followed by Schmiedt, Haute Living Media Group CEO Kamal Hotchandani also expressed his gratitude toward chef Keller and Schmiedt.

The three course dinner menu echoed chef Keller’s excellence, offering contemporary yet elegant dishes like the Ricotta Gnudi with Black Winter Truffles, Prime Beef Short Rib Wellington, and Slow Poached Dover Sole Ragout. The dinner was completed with a range of desserts like the K+M Nicaragua Dark Chocolate Layer Cake paired with Champagne Lallier for a sweet note.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Chef Keller also gave a heartfelt toast, sharing the story of how he found his passion for both cooking and luxury timepieces.

To end the evening, the Global Whisky Advocate for Campari Group and leading Scotch and American whisky expert with over two decades of experience in the spirits industry, Robin Coupar, stunned guests with a surprise. He led tastings with The Glen Grant’s highly awarded core range of 12-year-old, 15-year-old, and 18-year-old — ultimately giving them a rare glimpse into the incredible world of scotch whisky.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Other notable guests of honor in attendance were Kevin O’Leary, Food God (Jonathan Cheban), Lennox Lewis, and more.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living