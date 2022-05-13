LANDO NORRIS F1 HAUTE LIVING
Celebrities
Racing’s New Generation: Lando Norris Is On The Fast-Track To Success With McLaren Racing
Thomas Keller
Cover Story
Thomas Keller Pays Tribute To Palm Beach’s Golden Era At His Surf Club Restaurant — And On The Golf Course
Bill and Will Harlan
Cover Story
Changing Of The Guard: A Generational Shift Is Underway At Harlan Estate As Bill Harlan Passes The Torch To Son Will
Matthew Broderick
Cover Story
Matthew Broderick Is Celebrating His 25-Year Anniversary With Sarah Jessica Parker By Checking In To “Plaza Suite”
21 Savage
Celebrities
The Strong & Silent Type: Why 21 Savage Is Saving His Voice To Speak About The Things That Truly Matter.

La Chenille Bridal Continues To Make A Brides Romantic Dream Come True With Their Elegant New Collection

Fashion, Haute Partners

Not every little girl dreams of their wedding day, but when they do, it’s picture-perfect. From the thrilling bachelorette party to saying the promising words of “I do” under the beachfront alter – the sequence of events is filled with all things beautiful, encapsulating A Romantic Dream.

In preparation for a bride’s big day comes extensive planning and, of course, wedding dress finding to fit the location of choice. As for most, a destination wedding is the essence of a dream wedding day. Built off the rise of destination weddings over the pandemic, La Chenille Bridal was born.

As a pioneer in ready-to-wear bridal swimwear, La Chenille’s high-end luxury lifestyle and beachwear designed pieces are market-leading, surrounding all things elegance. A testament to enduring love throughout all stages of marriage.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

Looking to elope in the Bahamas? Marry your prince charming beachside in Cabo? Sit back and relax with your best friends on your tropical bachelorette weekend? Heirs’ to foregoing the classic wedding dress and replacing it with the sustainably made, moisture-wicking fabrics that are not only sustainable but also water, sand, and humidity-resistant. And did we mention the glamour collection of coverups are also two-way, four-way stretch, and ready to wear off the rack? An epic combination, if you ask me.

The newest La Chenille collection recently showcased at the NYFW Bridal Show gives “our brides the total romantic aspect of her special day or celebratory moments on the beach” at all times, said CEO Demi Raquel Thomas of La Chenille Bridal.

Highlighted on the runway were both one and two-piece bathing suits with a variety of cuts and styles. On top of the exceptionally designed variety of coverups is the inclusion of elegantly embellished maxi dresses, capes, tulle skirts, patented removable bridal trains, and accessories, including swim caps, sun hats, and headbands.

Photo Credit: La Chenille Bridal

A quick glance ahead for La Chenille Bridal is the unveiling of bodycare and skincare products (sunscreen, body lotion, body oil, and body mist spray), pop-up shops, and the expansion of styles symbolic of the brand’s core message of strength, femininity, and beauty. As Thomas often says, “You will want to get married in our coverups,” and based on the charm of these pieces, you definitely will.

Shop the collection today on La Chenille Bridal, to ensure you feel empowered, reborn, and all things glamourous for your soon to come, beach nuptial, ceremony or honeymoon vacay.

PREVIOUS POST
News
May 13, 2022
Start Your Engines, Formula 1 Takes Miami! – A Haute Living Recap
By Mary Gibson
Anthony Ippolito
Celebrities
May 13, 2022
Paramount+ Made Anthony Ippolito An Offer He Couldn’t Refuse: Playing A Young Al Pacino
By Laura Schreffler
The Peninsula Hotels.
City Guide
May 13, 2022
Cocktail Of The Week: An Homage to Daniel Craig’s Macbeth At The Peninsula New York
By Laura Schreffler
Cover Story
May 12, 2022
Justin Hartley Talks Time, Love & His Undying Love Of Omega
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami