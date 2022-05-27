LANDO NORRIS F1 HAUTE LIVING
Inside Haute Living & Rolls-Royce Motor Cars’ First-Ever Formula 1 Hospitality Mansion

Haute Events, Lifestyle

Inside Haute Living & Rolls-Royce Motor Cars’ First-Ever Formula 1 Hospitality MansionPhoto Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Image

Together, Haute Living and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars created a two-day F1 Hospitality Mansion for the inaugural Miami Grand Prix weekend. Upon entering the mansion, guests were greeted with an impressive fleet of the renowned Rolls-Royce Ghosts in a range of colors as they were escorted into the first-ever Haute Living x Rolls-Royce F1 Mansion.

Inside Haute Living & Rolls-Royce Motor Cars’ First-Ever Formula 1 Hospitality MansionPhoto Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Image

Perhaps the highlight of the hospitality mansion was the bespoke Configuration Room, where special guests and Rolls-Royce collectors were invited to create custom, one-of-a-kind editions. Nicole Tuck and Asahd Tuck Khaled, DJ Khaled’s wife and son stopped by the Configuration Room for Asahd to get creative. On Sunday, guests gathered in the luxurious theater room to watch the highly-anticipated race while enjoying special wine pairings from Wine Access and fresh beverages from Stella Artois. The weekend was also hosted by the revolutionary private aviation company, XO. The stunning backyard was adorned with luxurious white leather seating and an array of white roses and hydrangeas.

Inside Haute Living & Rolls-Royce Motor Cars’ First-Ever Formula 1 Hospitality Mansion
The Configuration Room

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Image

Inside Haute Living & Rolls-Royce Motor Cars’ First-Ever Formula 1 Hospitality Mansion
The Configuration Room

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Image

Notable attendees throughout the weekend included Patrick Carroll, Larsa Pippen, Zana White, Haute Living Media Group CEO Kamal Hotchandani, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Regional General Manager Martin Corsunsky, Mike Rodriguez of Braman Miami, and Head of Wine for Wine Access, Vanessa Conlin.

Inside Haute Living & Rolls-Royce Motor Cars’ First-Ever Formula 1 Hospitality Mansion
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Regional General Manager Martin Corsunsky, Mike Rodriguez of Braman Miami, and Haute Living Media Group CEO Kamal Hotchandani

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty ImageInside Haute Living & Rolls-Royce Motor Cars’ First-Ever Formula 1 Hospitality MansionPhoto Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty ImageInside Haute Living & Rolls-Royce Motor Cars’ First-Ever Formula 1 Hospitality MansionPhoto Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Image

Inside Haute Living & Rolls-Royce Motor Cars’ First-Ever Formula 1 Hospitality Mansion
Larsa Pippen & Zana White

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Image

