After taking a pause last year, Art Basel Miami Beach returned last week with an energy like never before—every part of Miami, from South Beach to Wynnwood, was teeming with the excitement to celebrate the city, art, and the talented creators.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

To continue the celebration, esteemed luxury brand Braman Miami hosted an evening with Haute Living’s Miami cover star and famed international artist, Romero Britto, on their rooftop overlooking the Magic City. The vibrant evening embodied Britto’s mission as an artist to embrace life through a colorful lens.

Before Britto made a grand entrance on the rooftop, an exclusive dinner was hosted by Braman Miami, Haute Living, Wrist Aficionado, XO Jets, Prive Porter, and Bentley Residences. Then, after the dinner, Britto stunned the 800 guests gathered on the rooftop by arriving in his latest custom piece—a Bentley Continental GT convertible. The custom Bentley by Britto is, of course, adorned with Britto’s signature hearts and style, ultimately exuding the love and joy Britto’s work creates.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

After the major reveal, Mike Rodriguez, the General Manager of Braman Miami, gave a speech welcoming guests and introducing Britto and Bentley Americas President and CEO Christophe Georges, who said a few words followed by Haute Media Group CEO Kamal Hotchandani thanking the guests for coming.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Guests indulged the exclusive offerings on the rooftop by Braman Miami, Haute Living, Wrist Aficionado, XO Jets, Prive Porter, Bentley Residences, Pedini, and Cox Automotive.

Other notable attendees were Gil Dezer, Barry Skolnick and Missy Brody, John Ruiz, Grant and Elena Cardone, Farid and Sharon Abid, and Martin Fritsches, the CEO and President RRMC North America.

The evening was full of life and celebration, and one that marked the great return of Art Basel in Miami Beach.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice