Holiday gift guide
News
The Ho-Ho-Haute 2021 Holiday Gift Guide
Meek Mill
Cover Story
Meek Mill Gets Real On The Cost Of Freedom And How He Decided To Control His Own Business
Pierce Brosnan
Haute Wine + Spirits
Shaken Or Stirred? We Found Out What Former 007 Pierce Brosnan Really Prefers During Our Casa Don Ramon Tequila Tasting
NICKY HILTON
Cover Story
How To Have It All: Words Of Advice From Heiress And Entrepreneur Nicky Hilton Rothschild
TONY ROBBINS
Cover Story
Tony Robbins: The Real Reasons I Give Back

Braman Miami Celebrates Art Basel with Renowned Artist Romero Britto and Haute Living

Art, Haute Events, Haute Scene, Lifestyle

After taking a pause last year, Art Basel Miami Beach returned last week with an energy like never before—every part of Miami, from South Beach to Wynnwood, was teeming with the excitement to celebrate the city, art, and the talented creators.

Braman Miami Celebrates Art Basel with Renowned Artist Romero Britto and Haute Living
General Manager of Braman Miami Mike Rodriguez and Romero Britto

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

To continue the celebration, esteemed luxury brand Braman Miami hosted an evening with Haute Living’s Miami cover star and famed international artist, Romero Britto, on their rooftop overlooking the Magic City. The vibrant evening embodied Britto’s mission as an artist to embrace life through a colorful lens.

Before Britto made a grand entrance on the rooftop, an exclusive dinner was hosted by Braman Miami, Haute Living, Wrist Aficionado, XO Jets, Prive Porter, and Bentley Residences. Then, after the dinner, Britto stunned the 800 guests gathered on the rooftop by arriving in his latest custom piece—a Bentley Continental GT convertible. The custom Bentley by Britto is, of course, adorned with Britto’s signature hearts and style, ultimately exuding the love and joy Britto’s work creates.

Braman Miami Celebrates Art Basel with Renowned Artist Romero Britto and Haute LivingPhoto Credit: Romain Maurice

Braman Miami Celebrates Art Basel with Renowned Artist Romero Britto and Haute Living
Romero Britto x Bentley

Photo Credit: Romain MauriceBraman Miami Celebrates Art Basel with Renowned Artist Romero Britto and Haute LivingPhoto Credit: Romain Maurice

After the major reveal, Mike Rodriguez, the General Manager of Braman Miami, gave a speech welcoming guests and introducing Britto and Bentley Americas President and CEO Christophe Georges, who said a few words followed by Haute Media Group CEO Kamal Hotchandani thanking the guests for coming.

Braman Miami Celebrates Art Basel with Renowned Artist Romero Britto and Haute Living
Haute Media Group Co-Founder Seth Semilof, Romero Britto, Haute Media Group CEO Kamal Hotchandani
Braman Miami Celebrates Art Basel with Renowned Artist Romero Britto and Haute Living
CEO of BRITTO® Dr. Lucas Vidal (left), Romero Britto (right)

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Guests indulged the exclusive offerings on the rooftop by Braman Miami, Haute Living, Wrist Aficionado, XO Jets, Prive Porter, Bentley Residences, Pedini, and Cox Automotive.

Other notable attendees were Gil Dezer, Barry Skolnick and Missy Brody, John Ruiz, Grant and Elena Cardone, Farid and Sharon Abid, and Martin Fritsches, the CEO and President RRMC North America.

The evening was full of life and celebration, and one that marked the great return of Art Basel in Miami Beach.

Braman Miami Celebrates Art Basel with Renowned Artist Romero Britto and Haute Living
Stuart Cochrane, Michael Rocco, and Président & CEO of Bentley Motors Inc. Christophe Georges
Braman Miami Celebrates Art Basel with Renowned Artist Romero Britto and Haute Living
Stuart Cochrane, Michael Rocco, Romero Britto, CEO of BRITTO® Dr. Lucas Vidal and Président & CEO of Bentley Motors Inc. Christophe Georges
Braman Miami Celebrates Art Basel with Renowned Artist Romero Britto and Haute Living
Stuart Cochrane, Mike Rodriguez, Président & CEO of Bentley Motors Inc. Christophe Georges, and Michael Rocco
Braman Miami Celebrates Art Basel with Renowned Artist Romero Britto and Haute Living
Seth Semilof, Mike Rodriguez, Romero Britto, Jorge Masvidal, Dr. Lucas Vidal
Braman Miami Celebrates Art Basel with Renowned Artist Romero Britto and Haute Living
Président & CEO of Bentley Motors Inc. Christophe Georges, Romero Britto, and Mike Rodriguez
Braman Miami Celebrates Art Basel with Renowned Artist Romero Britto and Haute Living
Privé Porter

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

PREVIOUS POST
News
December 7, 2021
Party On Park Avenue And Ring In The New Year With Loews Regency New York
By Gabriel Pessoa
News
December 7, 2021
Mr. C Leads Industry With Fourth Generation Cipriani’s Designing A New Residential Experience
By Gabriel Pessoa
Jurkonis
Haute Partners
December 7, 2021
Power Moves: UC Group CEO Ignas Jurkonis And Wife Gerda, Share How They’re Building A Family Empire
By Laura Schreffler
Art
December 7, 2021
Haute Living Presents A Night In The Sky Joining Forces With The NFT World
By Brooke Klaiman

Los Angeles

New York

Miami