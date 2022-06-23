Carmelo Anthony
Haute Living Celebrates Jeffrey Wright With The Macallan And Parfums de Marly

Haute Events, Lifestyle, News

NYC Cover Star Jeffrey Wright, NYC Mayor Eric Adams, CEO of Haute Living Kamal Hotchandani, and John Petrosyants

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images 

Whether you know him as Lt. James Gordon in the survival thriller The Batman or as Felix Leiter, American CIA intelligence operative in the legendary James Bond No Time To Die film, American actor Jeffrey Wright has made no shortage of leaving a dazzling impression on the film industry.

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Last night Haute Living took Wright back to the Gotham routes of New York in celebration as the Haute Living Cover Star. As CEO of Haute Living, Kamal Hotchandani raised a toast to Wright at Zuma New York; he was surrounded by a crowd of thrilling guests and soon-to-come epic surprises. “Thank you for working with us and for bringing light to the world in such a dark time through your creativity and everything you do. It means the world to us,” said Hotchandani.

Unbeknownst to Wright, the intimate setting reunited him with two of his former high school classmates and lacrosse teammates. While the evening continued to be filled with laughter and the luxurious scent of partner, Parfums de Marly, guests experienced the delicenses of partner, The Macallan whisky, paired with a four-course meal by the sophisticated Zuma restaurant.

Hotchandani, Adams, and Wright

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Adding to the already impactful night, NYC Mayor Eric Adams made an appearance that took Wright full circle back to his Batman days. Adams spoke in the graciousness of Wright and Haute Living’s seismic energy present in New York. Following Adams’ truthful words, Wright shared how Adams’ future life as a cop was the core inspiration for his impactful role in The Batman.

As a matter of fact, when Wright began the role, he met with Adams to study the slick and uncanny qualities he possessed and wanted to replicate on camera. And based on what we’ve seen in The Batman film, he did exactly that, if not more, which was epically told in Jeffrey Wright No Time To Die James Bond Cover Story.

Elijah Wright, Jeffrey Wright, and Molly Melville

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Partner Parfums de Marly

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images 

Anna Dozortsev and Arty Dozortsev

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images 

Kevin Carlsen, Esmeralda Gutierrez, Judy Sage, and Brandon James Aul

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images 

