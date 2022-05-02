Bill and Will Harlan
The Most Luxurious Gifts To Celebrate Mom: Haute Living’s 2022 Mother’s Day Gift Guide

Fashion, Haute Shopping, News

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lalique

The highly-curated Haute Living Mother’s Day gift guide has arrived. From Louis Vuitton and Fendi to 111Skin and Lalique, we’ve rounded up the most luxurious gifts for mom this season. Ahead, discover and shop the best gifts to show all of the moms in your life how much they really mean to you.

Louis Vuitton Capucines BB, $7,050; click here to shop.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Lalique Floral Arrangement & Keepsake Nymphes Vase, $320; click here to shop.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lalique

Gucci Floral Print Silk Scarf, $495; click here to shop.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Cariter Love Necklace, $14,600; click here to shop.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cartier

Fendi Peekaboo ISeeU Petite, $3,750; click here to shop.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

Vacheron Constantin Overseas Self-Winding 2305V, $40, 100; click here to shop.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Vacheron Constantin

Tom Ford Rose D’Amalfi Parfum, $270; click here to shop.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tom Ford

Dior Rouge Dior, Mother’s Day Limited Edition, $41; click here to shop.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

111SKIN Celestial Black Diamond Serum, $600; click here to shop.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of 111Skin

Messika Move Uno Diamond Bangle, $2,300; click here to shop.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Messika

Nadine Merabi Darcie Pajamas, $200; click here to shop.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Nadine Merabi

Venus Et Fleur Small Le Plein, Language of Flowers Collection, $539; click here to shop.
Bottega Veneta The Teen Chain Pouch Leather Clutch, $3,300; click here to shop.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

Hermès Le Premier Chant Scarf 90, $480; click here to shop.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Hermès

La Mer The Eye Concentrate, $245; click here to shop.
Chanel 22 Small Handbag, $5,100; click here to shop.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chanel

HBloom Champagne Pop bouquet, $195; click here to shop.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of HBloom

Louis Vuitton Horizon Wireless Earphones, $1,190; click here to shop.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Gucci1 Ophidia GG Small Carry-on, $3,450; click here to shop.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Christian Louboutin So Kate, $775; click here to shop.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louboutin

Fendi Multicolor Viscose Dress, $1,850; click here to shop.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

Versace La Medusa Watch, $1,345; click here to shop.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Versace

Dior Dway Slide, $1,290; click here to shop.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum Spray, $146; click here to shop.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chanel

Salvatore Ferragamo Double Gancini Round Watch, $1,195; click here to shop.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Salvatore Ferragamo

