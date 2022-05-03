Bill and Will Harlan
Gilded Glamour: The Best Looks From The 2022 Met Gala

Celebrities, Fashion, News

The first Monday in May marks an incredible evening for fashion: the Met Gala. With the new theme of Gilded Glamour announced, we were expecting the celebrities to go all out, from glamorous embellishments and archival vintage pieces (like Kim Kardashian in the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress) to flawless beauty looks.

Ahead, we’ve curated the absolute best looks from the 2022 Met Gala.

The Best Looks From The 2022 Met Gala
Hailey Bieber in YSL

Photo Credit: Courtesy of YSL

The Best Looks From The 2022 Met Gala
Blake Lively in Versace

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Versace

The Best Looks From The 2022 Met Gala
Jodie Turner Smith in Gucci

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci/Getty Images

The Best Looks From The 2022 Met Gala
Pete Davidson in Dior

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

The Best Looks From The 2022 Met Gala
Kaia Gerber in Alexander McQueen

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Alexander McQueen

The Best Looks From The 2022 Met GalaPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

Emma Chamberlain in Louis Vuitton
Emma Chamberlain in Louis Vuitton and Cartier

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

The Best Looks From The 2022 Met Gala
Kacey Musgraves in Prada

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prada

The Best Looks From The 2022 Met Gala
Kendall Jenner in Prada

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prada

The Best Looks From The 2022 Met Gala
Kate Moss in Burberry

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Burberry

The Best Looks From The 2022 Met Gala
Dakota Johnson in Gucci

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci/Getty Images

The Best Looks From The 2022 Met Gala
Bella Hadid in Burberry

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Burberry

The Best Looks From The 2022 Met Gala
Miranda Kerr

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Getty Images

The Best Looks From The 2022 Met Gala
Lizzo in Thom Browne

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Getty Images

The Best Looks From The 2022 Met Gala
Nicola Peltz Beckham and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham depart The Mark Hotel

Photo Credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for The Mark)

The Best Looks From The 2022 Met Gala
Emily Ratajkowski departs The Mark Hotel

Photo Credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for The Mark)

The Best Looks From The 2022 Met Gala
Jared Leto and Alessandro Michele in Gucci

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci/Getty Images

The Best Looks From The 2022 Met Gala
Venus Williams in Chloé

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chloé

The Best Looks From The 2022 Met Gala
Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade in Versace

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Versace

The Best Looks From The 2022 Met Gala
Maude Apatow in Cartier

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cartier

The Best Looks From The 2022 Met Gala
Simone Ashley departs The Mark Hotel

Photo Credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for The Mark)

The Best Looks From The 2022 Met Gala
Janelle Monae in Ralph Lauren

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

The Best Looks From The 2022 Met Gala
Ryan Reynolds in Ralph Lauren

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

The Best Looks From The 2022 Met Gala
Jacob Elordi in Burberry

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Burberry

