William H. Macy
Cover Story
William H. Macy Is Taking The Time To Stop, Smell The Roses & Drink A Little Whiskey In His New, “Shameless”-Free Era
William H. Macy
Haute Scene
Nominee William H. Macy Brought His Willie Creeks Alter Ego Out To Play At His Emmy Week Haute Living Cover Launch Party
Aaron Rodgers
Cover Story
Time Is A Commodity For Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers
Pierce Brosnan
Cover Story
Shaken, Not Stirred: Pierce Brosnan On Why Tequila Is The True Gentleman’s Drink, Playing A Royal & Joining The Marvel Universe
Kygo & Myles Shear
News
Kygo & Myles Shear: The Dynamic Duo Makes An Epic Return To The Stage

For The First Time In Fashion History, Fendi & Versace Collaborate On Runway Show And Collection: Fendace

Fashion, News

FendacePhoto Credit: Courtesy of Fendi/Versace

While collaborations have been at the heart of the fashion industry for quite some time, a new duo emerged this season we were not expecting. For the first time ever, two iconic luxury fashion brands came together to create a moment like never before. The Italian Houses, Fendi and Versace, closed out Milan Fashion Week with a history-making runway show, ultimately revealing the power and beauty of togetherness. “It’s a first in the history of fashion: two designers having a true creative dialogue that stems from respect and friendship. It led to us swapping roles to create these two collections,” explains Donatella Versace, Chief Creative Officer Versace.

Both a celebration of Italian fashion and a to-hell-with-it disruption of the established order of things, Fendi and Versace introduce Fendace. Crossing the ‘party lines’ of luxury conglomerates—rooted in pure friendship and mutual professional respect—the double signature of Fendace is a swap, with roles exchanged: Versace by Fendi and Fendi by Versace. Fendace embraces the freedom of fashion and the need for authenticity and relationships in the industry to foster real creativity. For the first time, Donatella Versace and Silvia Venturini Fendi have stepped away from their respective family houses to be inspired by the other’s vision, while Kim Jones, Artistic Director of Fendi Couture and Womenswear, points the way. 

With both of the Houses’ archives fully accessible, the Fendace collection celebrates the unique codes of each in quite a beautiful way. VERSACE BY FENDI explores an idea of duality, most pointedly seen in a melding of the Fendi Monogram with the Versace Greek Key motif, and FENDI BY VERSACE takes a more punk rock stance with Donatella Versace declaring contamination and disruption to be key. Ahead, discover the remarkable collection of Fendace—the ultimate fashion duo we never knew we needed.

Fendace
Fendi by Versace

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi/Versace

Fendace
Fendi by Versace

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi/Versace

Fendace
Fendi by Versace

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi/Versace

Fendace
Versace by Fendi

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi/Versace

Fendace
Versace by Fendi

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi/Versace

Fendace
Versace by Fendi

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi/Versace

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Jeffrey Wright
Cover Story
September 27, 2021
Bond, Batman And Bernard Lowe: A Banner Year For Jeffrey Wright
By Laura Schreffler
Dior Spring/Summer 2022 Show
Fashion
September 27, 2021
Paris Fashion Week Has Officially Started: Here’s How To Watch The Dior Spring/Summer 2022 Show Live
By Adrienne Faurote
Debbie Gibson
Celebrities
September 27, 2021
Debbie Gibson Is Back: The Former Teen Idol Spills The Tea On ‘The Body Remembers’ — Her First Album In Two Decades
By Laura Schreffler
News
September 27, 2021
For The Ideal New York Wedding Party, Look No Further Than The Loews Regency
By Gabriel Pessoa

Los Angeles

New York

Miami