Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi/Versace

While collaborations have been at the heart of the fashion industry for quite some time, a new duo emerged this season we were not expecting. For the first time ever, two iconic luxury fashion brands came together to create a moment like never before. The Italian Houses, Fendi and Versace, closed out Milan Fashion Week with a history-making runway show, ultimately revealing the power and beauty of togetherness. “It’s a first in the history of fashion: two designers having a true creative dialogue that stems from respect and friendship. It led to us swapping roles to create these two collections,” explains Donatella Versace, Chief Creative Officer Versace.

Both a celebration of Italian fashion and a to-hell-with-it disruption of the established order of things, Fendi and Versace introduce Fendace. Crossing the ‘party lines’ of luxury conglomerates—rooted in pure friendship and mutual professional respect—the double signature of Fendace is a swap, with roles exchanged: Versace by Fendi and Fendi by Versace. Fendace embraces the freedom of fashion and the need for authenticity and relationships in the industry to foster real creativity. For the first time, Donatella Versace and Silvia Venturini Fendi have stepped away from their respective family houses to be inspired by the other’s vision, while Kim Jones, Artistic Director of Fendi Couture and Womenswear, points the way.

With both of the Houses’ archives fully accessible, the Fendace collection celebrates the unique codes of each in quite a beautiful way. VERSACE BY FENDI explores an idea of duality, most pointedly seen in a melding of the Fendi Monogram with the Versace Greek Key motif, and FENDI BY VERSACE takes a more punk rock stance with Donatella Versace declaring contamination and disruption to be key. Ahead, discover the remarkable collection of Fendace—the ultimate fashion duo we never knew we needed.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi/Versace

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi/Versace

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi/Versace

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi/Versace

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi/Versace

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi/Versace