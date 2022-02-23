ANUEL AA
Francis Ford Coppola Celebrates The 50th Anniversary Of “The Godfather” By Receiving A Street Named In His Honor

Celebrities, City Guide, Haute Scene, News

50th Anniversary of "Godfather"
Francis Ford Coppola

Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Francis Ford Coppola’s Academy Award®-winning* masterwork, The Godfather, the film will have a limited theatrical release in Dolby Vision beginning this Friday, February 25, 2022 exclusively in Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres in the U.S., as well as in international territories around the world. All three films in the epic trilogy have been meticulously restored under the direction of Coppola and will be made available on 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever on March 22, 2022.

50th Anniversary of "Godfather"
James Caan and Joe Mantegna

Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Coppola, who was accompanied by wife Eleanor, as well as stars James Caan, Joe Mantegna, and Talia Shire, stepped out to celebrate the 50th anniversary in Hollywood on Tuesday.

50th Anniversary of "Godfather"
Jacqueline Coley, Francis Ford Coppola, James Caan and Talia Shire speak onstage

Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Coppola also celebrated another historical moment: the naming of his own street — Francis Ford Coppola Street — during the ceremony, held at the Paramount Theatre.

50th Anniversary of "Godfather"
Eleanor Coppola and Francis Ford Coppola

Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Coppola is best known as the six-time Academy Award-winning director of such epic films as The Godfather trilogy and Apocalypse Now. As a writer, director, and producer, he has been a central figure in contributing to the shape of contemporary American cinema. His creative pursuits run wide, however, and he is one of those rare individuals who can turn his dreams into viable realities, perhaps because of his clarity in seeing life as being full of all the possible ways to tell stories wanting to be told. He tells those stories in a variety of ways these days, through travel with his the Family Coppola Hideaways and with winemaking, a Coppola family tradition for several generations. He owns Inglenook in Napa Valley and the Francis Ford Coppola Winery in Sonoma.

50th Anniversary of "Godfather"
Francis Ford Coppola

Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

