Photo Credit: Getty

Returning to the illustrious Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc after hosting a more intimate affair following the recent pandemic, the amfAR Gala Cannes showed up in grand fashion, raising $19 million for amfAR’s HIV/AIDS research programs. Guest of honor, Robert De Niro, raised 700,000 Euros by auctioning his father’s artwork and a private lunch with the winning bidder. For this 28th edition of the amfAR Gala Cannes, cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX held a lead sponsorship role, which traditionally goes to luxury fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands such as Chopard and Perrier-Jouët. What’s more, amfAR accepted crypto payments for tables and tickets.

Speaking to Haute Living on the amfAR Gala Cannes red carpet about the future of crypto in fashion, “I think fashion is future-forward — and so is crypto — so, they should definitely mesh well,” says model Alton Mason, who had just attended the premiere of the film Elvis in which he stars as iconic musician Little Richard. More on crypto, “Honestly, it’s something I’m trying to learn a little bit more about. I have some friends that are really into it, so they’ve been teaching me some things,” explained stylist Law Roach who shared that this was his first time at Cannes as a stylist. “As a stylist, Cannes is a dream,” Roach continued.

Longtime amfAR supporter Carine Roitfeld curated a ‘Let’s Get Married’ themed fashion show featuring one-of-a-kind looks from design houses including Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Chanel, Fendi, and Balenciaga. The bridal-inspired collection was auctioned for a total of 800,000 Euros. The evening closed with a performance by multi-Grammy Award-winning songstress Christina Aguilera.