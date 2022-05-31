LANDO NORRIS F1 HAUTE LIVING
Celebrities
Racing’s New Generation: Lando Norris Is On The Fast-Track To Success With McLaren Racing
Thomas Keller
Cover Story
Thomas Keller Pays Tribute To Palm Beach’s Golden Era At His Surf Club Restaurant — And On The Golf Course
Bill and Will Harlan
Cover Story
Changing Of The Guard: A Generational Shift Is Underway At Harlan Estate As Bill Harlan Passes The Torch To Son Will
Matthew Broderick
Cover Story
Matthew Broderick Is Celebrating His 25-Year Anniversary With Sarah Jessica Parker By Checking In To “Plaza Suite”
21 Savage
Celebrities
The Strong & Silent Type: Why 21 Savage Is Saving His Voice To Speak About The Things That Truly Matter.

Miami Fashion Week Is Officially Here & This Is What’s In Store

Fashion, News

The prestigious Miami Fashion Week is officially here and ready to bring the heat to Miami’s most iconic venues and haute spots. The week-long events, kicking off on Tuesday, May 31st with a press conference at Miami’s East Hotel, features a roster of internationally acclaimed designers, including the Italian luxury lifestyle brand Missoni.

Photo Credit: Miami Fashion Week

This year’s shows mark the 22nd edition of Miami Fashion Week, returning to in-person events. The lineup of shows innovatively celebrates fashion with events at renowned Miami venues, including the Gary Nader Art Center, which will host two runway shows, invitation only, and environmentally friendly locations, including Frost Science Museum, and more.

After the two year-hiatus caused by the pandemic, this year’s Miami Fashion Week is putting its touch on sustainability. As fashion continues to play a substantial role in the environment, it is important and necessary that they continue to do their part by limiting supply chain disruptions and the effects the industry has on the environment as a whole.

Photo Credit: Miami Fashion Week

For years to come, Miami Fashion Week will continue to spotlight the role of sustainability and dedicate its time to finding the proper resources, promising growth, and the future of the forever-flourishing industry.

This week will showcase the latest collections of esteemed designers Naeem Khan, Benito Santos, Angel Sanchez, Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada, Rene by RR, and more. Into the already luxurious repertoire of designers are the lively locations — Vizcaya Museum & Gardens, Gary Nader Art Center, Seaspice, and more; here’s what Miami Fashion Week has in store.

TUESDAY MAY 31ST

East Hotel (788 Brickell Plaza, Miami, FL 33131)

12:00 PM: Official Press Conference

WEDNESDAY JUNE 1ST

Vizcaya Museum & Gardens

7:00 PM: Missoni Show

THURSDAY JUNE 2ND

Seaspice (412 NW N River Dr, Miami, FL 33128)

7:00 PM: Benito Santos Show

8:00 PM: Angel Sanchez Show

FRIDAY JUNE 3RD

Gary Nader Art Center (62 NE 27th St Miami, FL 33137)

6:30 PM: Ágatha Ruiz De La Prada Show

7:30 PM: Rene by RR Show

SATURDAY JUNE 4TH 

Frost Science Museum (1101 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132)

7:00 PM: Naeem Khan Show

Stay tuned for more Miami Fashion Week coverage on the Haute Living website and Instagram.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Brett Eldredge
Celebrities
June 1, 2022
Talking About Life, Self-Love, And ‘Songs About You’ With Brett Eldredge
By Laura Schreffler
Monaco
News
June 1, 2022
Spotlight On Monaco: A Luxury Travel Guide
By Laura Schreffler
News
June 1, 2022
Innovative Wine & Spirits Venue, Maison MURA, Coming To Downtown Miami This Fall
By Gabriel Pessoa
Law Roach and Coco Rocha
Celebrities
May 31, 2022
The amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 Brings Crypto To Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc
By Mikahila Bloomfield

Los Angeles

New York

Miami