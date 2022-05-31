Miami Fashion Week Is Officially Here & This Is What’s In Store

The prestigious Miami Fashion Week is officially here and ready to bring the heat to Miami’s most iconic venues and haute spots. The week-long events, kicking off on Tuesday, May 31st with a press conference at Miami’s East Hotel, features a roster of internationally acclaimed designers, including the Italian luxury lifestyle brand Missoni.

Photo Credit: Miami Fashion Week

This year’s shows mark the 22nd edition of Miami Fashion Week, returning to in-person events. The lineup of shows innovatively celebrates fashion with events at renowned Miami venues, including the Gary Nader Art Center, which will host two runway shows, invitation only, and environmentally friendly locations, including Frost Science Museum, and more.

After the two year-hiatus caused by the pandemic, this year’s Miami Fashion Week is putting its touch on sustainability. As fashion continues to play a substantial role in the environment, it is important and necessary that they continue to do their part by limiting supply chain disruptions and the effects the industry has on the environment as a whole.

Photo Credit: Miami Fashion Week

For years to come, Miami Fashion Week will continue to spotlight the role of sustainability and dedicate its time to finding the proper resources, promising growth, and the future of the forever-flourishing industry.

This week will showcase the latest collections of esteemed designers Naeem Khan, Benito Santos, Angel Sanchez, Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada, Rene by RR, and more. Into the already luxurious repertoire of designers are the lively locations — Vizcaya Museum & Gardens, Gary Nader Art Center, Seaspice, and more; here’s what Miami Fashion Week has in store.

TUESDAY MAY 31ST

East Hotel (788 Brickell Plaza, Miami, FL 33131)

12:00 PM: Official Press Conference

WEDNESDAY JUNE 1ST

Vizcaya Museum & Gardens

7:00 PM: Missoni Show

THURSDAY JUNE 2ND

Seaspice (412 NW N River Dr, Miami, FL 33128)

7:00 PM: Benito Santos Show

8:00 PM: Angel Sanchez Show

FRIDAY JUNE 3RD

Gary Nader Art Center (62 NE 27th St Miami, FL 33137)

6:30 PM: Ágatha Ruiz De La Prada Show

7:30 PM: Rene by RR Show

SATURDAY JUNE 4TH

Frost Science Museum (1101 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132)

7:00 PM: Naeem Khan Show