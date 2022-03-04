ANUEL AA
Carine Roitfeld Unveils A New & Unexpected Fragrance

Fashion

Carine Roitfeld holding perfume bottlePhoto Credit: Photo Credit: Max Von GumppenbergThe art of distilling flowers, oil, and other aromatics to create perfume has been around since the dawn of civilization. Yet, in our modern world, we see the vast world of perfuming using new scent innovations to create imaginative new fragrances. Now, famed French stylist and former Vogue Paris editor-in-chief, Carine Roitfeld has debuted her second fragrance foray since her 2019 collection launch of seven perfumes called 7 Lovers. “Unveiling my new fragrance Carine is like walking naked down the Champs-Élysées. It is my most intimate journey, laying myself bare. Opening the door to my emotions, my memories, my thoughts, my dreams, and my fantasies,” says Carine Roitfeld about her new fragrance. The Carine fragrance retails for $260 and is available worldwide on carineroitfeld.com and at Kith Paris, where the fragrance will be fêted with a launch cocktail during Paris Fashion Week. Carine will also be available at Harrods in the U.K. later this month.

To bring her fragrance to life, Roitfeld enlisted the nose of master perfumer Dominique Ropion. The main theme of the fragrance is a strong yet sweet scent that falls within the musk category coming from the notes of patchouli, vetiver, cashmeran, and fresh spices, while also lending itself to a garden party of rose, jasmine, and gardenia. “I wanted to create some irreverent fragrance, something unexpected, something sensual and unpredictable,” says Roitfeld.

Personifying the essence of the fragrance, Roitfeld connected with longtime collaborator Max Von Gumppenberg to photograph the campaign imagery.  “I’ve never seen myself like this, and it’s precisely what I love about it,” explains Roitfeld.

Carine Roitfeld sitting next to perfume bottlePhoto Credit: Photo Credit: Max Von Gumppenberg

Carine Roitfeld perfume bottlePhoto Credit: Photo Credit: Max Von Gumppenberg

