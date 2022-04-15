Photo Credit: EDLT Photo

The best places to indulge in sweet surprises this Easter Sunday in LA!

Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

Photo Credit: EDLT Photo

Celebrate Easter Sunday in Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills’ beautiful and blooming outdoor garden patio Le Jardin at Riviera 31 with a decadent Easter brunch. This is an all-you-can-eat affair of items including jumbo lump crab cakes, creamy omega deviled eggs, carnitas eggs Benedict, and basil-crusted lamp chops. There are colorful brunch-friendly cocktails aplenty, as well as bottomless mimosas and bellinis. There is also an Easter egg hunt and live music from 11am – 4pm.

8555 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles

Peninsula Beverly Hills

Photo Credit: The Peninsula Beverly Hills

There’s a plethora of Easter-focused activities at the tony Peninsula Beverly Hills. This haute hotel is hosting an exclusive spring floral workshop with McQueen’s Florists. For $200 a person, guests can create their own bouquet on the Veranda Terrace, while enjoying light bites and champagne. There is also a special Easter afternoon tea in the Living Room, which features seasonal flavors, Easter pastries, and a live harpist. For $125 a person, the Traditional Tea will include a tea selection, full menu and a glass of champagne or endless bubbles for only $35 more. And last but not least, its signature eatery, The Belvedere, will be hosting an Easter Sunday Brunch. For $155 per person, the brunch will include a 4-course menu, mini pastries for the table, a glass of champagne, and live Jazz Trio entertainment. Menu highlights include caramelized banana pancakes, Easter egg parfait, filet of black bass Nicoise, hamachi yellowtail filet, and much more.

9882 S Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills

Bourbon Steak L.A.

Photo Credit: Stewart and Connie Uy Photography

Enjoy some fabulous fare courtesy of Michael Mina on Easter Sunday by indulging in Easter brunch at Bourbon Steak LA, his restaurant at Rick Caruso’s Americana at Brand. The brunch menu highlights a Croque Madame french toast made with brioche, gruyere, Bayonne ham and a sunny side up egg with a choice of fresh jam or maple syrup, as well as a dry-aged truffle steak burger served with triple crème brie, caramelized onion fondue cornichons, and truffle aioli.To complement the food, there will be a mimosa party, where bottles of sparkling wine are paired with fresh juices, as well as a MINA Group signature—Diane’s Bloody Mary. The Easter bunny with also be close by – stationed for a meet and greet at the Americana in Glendale.

I|O Rooftop at The Godfrey

Photo Credit: Sterling Reed Photography

Indulge in Easter Brunch at I|O Rooftop at the Godfrey Hotel in Hollywood, where both buffet and live action stations from 11:00am-3:00pm, along with hidden Easter eggs around the space for guests to find!, are on offer. Menu highlights include: a prime rib carving station; build your own omelet station; sushi bar; acai and sherbet cart; mini waffles; French pastries; and build your own lochs. RSVP here.

1400 Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles

Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel

Photo Credit: Loews Hotels

Have brunch by the beach with a stay at Loews Santa Monica. There are many things on offer here, including a special room package with priority seating and $150 food and beverage credit (per stay) to use towards Easter brunch — highlighted by a waffle bar, carved leg of lamb, omelet bar, shrimp cocktail, Pizza Rustica, a “kids’ table”, and mimosa bar; Easter activities such as photos with the Easter Bunny, an Easter egg hunt, DIY craft Easter bunny ears, live music, seaside cinema, and more; a special welcome amenity and glass of prosecco upon arrival; complimentary valet parking daily (one vehicle), Complimentary Wi-Fi, Late Sunday check-out

1700 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica