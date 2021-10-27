Photo Credit: Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau

The pandemic hit everyone hard, but Beverly Hills — one of the most luxurious neighborhoods in America — couldn’t be kept down for long. Quite the opposite is true, in fact, for this extravagant destination, which is back with a vengeance, opening hotels, restaurants and boutiques with abandon. Here, we’ve put together a list of the best ways to enjoy this sensational city, what’s new and what’s to come.

WHERE TO STAY

The Peninsula Beverly Hills

Photo Credit: The Peninsula Beverly Hills

The Peninsula Beverly Hills is celebrating its 30th birthday this year, and that means 30 years of truly exquisite service. Each room is more thoughtfully appointed than the next. Forgot your boarding pass? There’s a printer in your bedroom, cleverly hidden under a desk. You could literally sleep in one of its sunken bathtubs — they’re that comfortable. And there are monogrammed pillowcases for that extra special VIP touch. There’s also HDTV’s with DVR in both the living room and bedroom; a Blu-ray player; Bose speakers; and complimentary use of a luxury vehicle throughout your stay. Ah! Beyond afternoon tea in the lobby lounge, fine dining at the Belvedere and a beautiful breakfast at the Roof Garden restaurant, there’s a rooftop pool and sumptuous Peninsula Spa, which is offering up a new bespoke facial with Biologique Recherche Seconde Peau. It’s a form of electro-spun hyaluronic acid, known for its incredible ability to plump and hydrate the skin, to visibly treat wrinkles and to provide a genuine alternative to conventional fillers. Last but not least, this classic, old-school property is going mod by partnering with mixed-media artist and entrepreneur, Ashley Longshore, who has created a series of paintings and curated experiences in celebration of the hotel’s big birthday. The “In Bed with Ashley” package includes a welcome note from the artist, a welcome bottle of Champagne; and daily full breakfast.

Photo Credit: The Peninsula Beverly Hills

The Peninsula Beverly Hills, 9882 S Santa Monica Blvd.

L’Ermitage Beverly Hills

Photo Credit: Viceroy L’Ermitage

L’Ermitage Beverly Hills (formerly the Viceroy L’Ermitage) has a brand new name, but the same beautiful look. It’s a hidden oasis in the midst of Beverly Hills with its quietly muted colors, pure elegance and incredible service, almost like an elevated residential-style experience. The country’s first-all suite hotel (117 of them, to be exact) is renowned for providing a home-away-from-home for discerning visitors and locals alike who seek exceptional hospitality combined with personal touches in an intimate urban sanctuary setting. Stay in the L’Ermitage Suite, 3,700 square feet of elegantly designed space with multiple walkout balconies and sweeping views of Los Angeles and the Hollywood Hills, complete with a powder room and private dressing room, private screening room and a fully equipped kitchen, with personally monogrammed pillowcases as the ultimate take-home takeaway. Make sure not to miss the indoor/outdoor offerings at Avec Nous, the hotel’s classic French bistro with a California twist.

L’Ermitage Beverly Hills, 9291 Burton Way

Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills

Photo Credit: Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills

The Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills is one of the newest properties in Los Angeles, and one with a truly prime location — right next door to the recently renovated Beverly Hilton. It has the distinction of being totally glamorous — in part because of its illustrious chef, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, and in part because it is now the proud home of L.A.’s only La Prairie Spa. Vongerichten, who operates two restaurants — Jean-Georges Beverly Hills and the cool JG Rooftop — will be expanding the eatery’s hours this fall with daily breakfast as well as dinner; his six and eight course menu offerings will change monthly and feature local, seasonal ingredients with an optional wine pairing.

But there’s more. New treatments at the La Prairie Spa include The Golden Hour Facial (60 minutes, $205) with the new Pure Gold Diffusion System from La Prairie’s Pure Gold Collection, the Swiss Luxury (120 minutes, $410), or the Timeless Indulgence (150 minutes, $510) combining a relaxing 90 minute Caviar massage with an age defying 60 minute Caviar lifting and firming facial. The property is offering additional wellness options (separate from La Prairie) that appeal to the mind, body and spirit, such as a manual lymphatic drainage facial using the Dr. Vodder method; craniosacral therapy, which uses light pressure to alleviate stiff bones within the cranium and allow optimal flow of cerebral spinal fluid throughout the entire craniosacral system; Gua Sha, an ancient Chinese medicine technique using a round-edged tool to press-stroke the skin and stimulate microcirculation of the soft tissue which increases blood flow; and intuitive energy healing. Additional wellness services available include reiki, sound bath, Hypervolt, body cupping, table Thai and Swedish combo massage, restorative yoga, passive stretching, Himalayan salt stone massage, IASTM (Instrument Assisted Soft Tissue Mobilization), and personal training in the state-of-the-art Technogym.

Last but not least, there’s a new coastal voyage experience on the table — or on the sea, as it were — that includes stays at Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club and Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills with private yacht transportation between properties. The package includes two-night suite accommodations, luxurious spa treatments, elegant dinners, luxury car transportation and activities at both properties.

Photo Credit: Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills

Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, 9850 Wilshire Blvd.

The Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

Photo Credit: Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

The Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills debuted an all-new Wellness Floor this year, in line with its already stellar health and wellness programming (it was the very first hotel in Los Angeles to celebrate Global Wellness Day, after all). Those that book one of these suites — located on the same floor as the spa (which offers reiki via the Andreas Method founder Jeannette von Johnsbach, among other innovative treatments )are able to book the Private Fitness Suite — which actually launched in summer 2020 — for a two-hour reserved time slot for up to three guests per party. Guests have access to all room features including a treadmill, hydrow rowing machine, Peloton bike, in-room yoga equipment by Alo Yoga, medicine ball and weights and a SoulCycle bike. There’s also a ‘Well Office’ where workaholics are treated to fresh adn clean air courtesy of an Rabbit air purification system, hypoallergenic wood floors and a Jarvis adjustable height conference table and Luna standing desk stools to allow for standing, seated and hybrid options.

Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, 300 South Doheny Drive

Photo Credit: Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

WHERE TO SHOP

Photo Credit: Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau

I mean, come on. I have two words for you and they are: Rodeo. Drive. This is the Mecca, the big daddy, one of the most illustrious shopping destinations in the world. Next to the House of Bijan — the most expensive store which now also has the most expensive space on Rodeo thanks to LVMH’s purchase of the location fo ra record price of $122 million (that’s $19,405 per square foot) — there are the OG’s in Louis Vuitton, Prada, Gucci, Fendi and more. New for the destination are Henry Jacques, a French haute perfumerie that resembles a classical 19th-century French apartment with an arresting display of flasks, beakers, and other containers that pay homage to the company’s original laboratory in France. Christian Louboutin debuted a new, red-carpeted two-story West Coast flagship in fitting with its signature red soled shoes in a building that once housed Charlie Chaplin’s offices. Now, it stocks the French luxury label’s footwear, fragrances, bags and leather accessories for men and women. Japanese sportswear brand Onitsuka Tiger presented a 2,400 square-floor space that carries exclusive limited-edition sneakers only available in Beverly Hills. The store is the second U.S. flagship in North America and the first to sell its children’s collection for “uncommonly cool kids.” And please don’t forget Two Rodeo, which houses luxury brands like Audemars Piguet, Breguet, Breitling, Brunello Cuncinelli, Richard Mille, Stefano Ricci and Tiffany & Co.

Photo Credit: Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau

WHERE TO WINE & DINE

Photo Credit: TATEL Restaurants

New restaurants have been popping up with surprising regularity, while many others have used the pandemic to open outdoor seating or refresh their menus. Here are our picks for the newest (and updated) spots to dine and drink in Beverly Hills.

Spago L’extérieur: Wolfgang Puck expanded his iconic Spago restaurant with a 6,500 square-foot outdoor dining venue at the cul de sac of Canon Drive. The modular pavilion houses a cocktail bar and semi-private eating areas book-ended by a vibrant Tomokazu Matsuyama mural. It’s a romantic, event-like tent just outside of Spago itself offering the same menu and that glorious signature smoked salmon pizza.

MÍRAME: Michelin-starred chef Joshua Gil and founding partner Matthew Egan introduced a contemporary Mexican restaurant with California sensibility in the heart of 90210. Highlights include house made masa from heirloom corn varietals and small batch Mexican spirits. Plus, Gil uses his spiritual side to ‘cleanse’ the space of any bad vibes, making it one of the most enjoyable, fun, laid-back experiences I’ve had in Beverly Hills to date.

The Pie Room by Gwen: Celebrity chef Curtis Stone and pastry chef Amy Taylor debuted a sweet and savory pie shop on South Beverly Drive inside Stone’s existing eatery, Gwen. Deli-style sandwiches recently added to the menu are perfectly paired with a picnic at the lily pond in nearby Beverly Gardens Park.

Héritage Fine Wines: The French-owned restaurant and wine bar has reopened with a star-studded rooftop dining concept overlooking City Hall. The Paris Tokyo sushi lounge is accessible via an elevator in the back of the shop.

Nusr-Et Steakhouse: Salt Bae officially brings his renowned steaks, flair for over-the-top luxury dining and Instagram-worthy salting techniques to a location on Canon Drive next to Spago.

Sant’olina at The Beverly Hilton: The new pop-up dining experience in partnership with The h.wood Group offers mouth-watering Mediterranean fare and 360 views of Los Angeles. Chefs Michael Teich, David Johns and SLAB’s Burt Bakman combine vibrant herbs and spices to create a healthy menu packed with flavor. Brunch is a total affair thanks to a DJ and the beautiful people that frequent h.wood’s spots with regularity.

Tatel: Spain’s famous Tatel has finally landed in the U.S. and it’s calling Beverly Hills home. This is a restaurant backed by big names, so you’d better believe it’s good. Its partners include none other than tennis pro Rafael Nadal, along with Manuel Campos Guallar and Abel Matutes Prats, with investors like soccer king Cristiano Ronaldo and former NBA star Pau Gasol. There’s an outstanding winery and bar that features hundreds of wines and spirits, including some of the most exclusive in the world. The gastronomic concept — quintessential Spanish recipes with a Mediterranean twist using fresh, organic and locally sourced ingredients, crafted by Michelin-starred chef Luigi Fineo — is closely connected to music; there will be live shows every day of the week.

Photo Credit:Rich Marchewka



NEW CULTURAL EXPERIENCES

Photo Credit: Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau

There’s always fabulous public art and cultural experiences a-plenty popping up around Beverly Hills (Ringo Starr’s “Peace and Love” statue is a must for any true Beatles fan) but there’s always a little something-something extra around town. This year, Winn Slavin Fine Art welcomed its second location in a modern new space on Rodeo Drive. Its collection includes Blue-Chip museum art from some of the world’s most sought-after contemporary artists including Sir Daniel Winn, Ira Reines, Michel Desroches, Boban and Igor Zaytsev. Then, Casa Perfect, the 1970s-era Beverly Hills mansion turned sprawling 5,000 square-foot art gallery finally arrived courtesy of The Future Perfect, one of the world’s foremost contemporary design galleries. Make sure to check out the Love Anatomy sculpture from Romanian-American painter Alexandra Nechita, which has been installed on the corner of Burton Way and Rexford Drive. The eight-foot-tall woman made out of bronze is the latest addition to the City’s public art collection of nearly 100 pieces, which visitors can view for free throughout its spacious parks and gardens and Iron Root by Ai Weiwei, a cast-iron sculpture located outside of City Hall that was crafted using dry fragments from various Chinese trees.

COMING SOON…

One Beverly Hills: The sprawling mixed-use development will feature a new luxury hotel, condos, publicly accessible botanical gardens, and 10-acre green space across 1.375 million square feet. Construction is expected to be completed by 2024.

Cheval Blanc Beverly Hills: The ultra-premium hotel from French luxury goods purveyor LVMH will house 115 rooms, a rooftop pool and private club. The Cheval Blanc property is expected to open in 2025 on Rodeo Drive and Little Santa Monica Boulevard.

Chanel: The French fashion house is transforming its Rodeo Drive flagship store with the construction of a three-story commercial building that will include a rooftop and outdoor terrace for private appointments, small private events for fashion and fine jewelry, press launch events and video shoots.