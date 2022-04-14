Louis Vuitton has introduced the latest addition to the cologne parfum collection: “City of Stars.” Inspired by Los Angeles summer nights and made in collaboration between Louis Vuitton Master Perfumer, Jacques Belletrud and beloved contemporary artist Alex Israel, City of Stars is the perfect unisex fragrance for the summer season ahead.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

The evening cologne features notes of citrus, sandalwood, and tiare flower. Jacques Cavallier Belletrud says of City of Stars, “It’s a more extroverted eau than its predecessors. It’s radically focused on the special, shimmering atmosphere of a night in Los Angeles when the singular setting sun gives way to the city’s lights and spotlights that traverse the sky. It’s a luminous night. The light comes from the explosion of a citrus quintet: blood orange, lemon, red mandarin, bergamot, and lime. It blends those different flashes, showcasing their spontaneity in a swirling melody that envelops and caresses the senses.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

The brand tapped acclaimed contemporary artist and Los Angeles native Alex Israel to collaborate on the design of the packaging and accessories. For City of Stars, Israel created original artwork for the perfume, an exclusive painting adorns the packaging, travel case, and fragrance trunk. The design is an ode to his beloved city colorful city as it rouses at nightfall. “The city’s lights converge in that of a unique fragrance. City of Stars is a world unto itself: a conversation between two artists of unique sensitivity.” City of Stars is now available online and at select Louis Vuitton stores.