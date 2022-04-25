From bespoke Japanese cuisine to comfort Italian dishes rich in tradition, here is the Haute Living guide to the latest Michelin Star restaurants in Manhattan.

REZDÔRA

Photo Credit: Valeria Pinto

Nestled on a cozy side street in Manhattan’s Flatiron District lies Rezdôra, an intimate Italian restaurant that celebrates the authentic cuisine of the Emilia-Romagna region. As the culinary love child of esteemed chef Stefano Secchi and partner David Switzer, Rezdôra’s niche is tradition. From house-made pasta to traditionally prepared meat and fish, Rezdôra immediately immerses guests into the rich heritage of this northern Italy region. It is this very sentiment that has garnered the attention of Michelin. “To become a part of [the Michelin] family is inspiring, but more than anything, I hope to be a part of the next generation that teaches the generation after me the respect for this life and profession,” admits Secchi. “Michelin is supportive of that, and it’s humbling to see that.” 27 East 20th St, New York

TSUKIMI

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tsukimi

Named after the Japanese tradition of gathering under the full moon with seasonal food and sake as offerings to the moon and as a prayer for a good harvest — also known as ‘moon viewing’ — Tsukimi fuses the past with the present to create the ultimate modern Japanese dining experience in the East Village. Helmed by Executive Chef Takanori Akiyama, Tsukimi serves an elaborate 12-course tasting menu, including the chef’s signature sea urchin and caviar dish he first created in 1999. The legendary dish is followed by a savory rice course prepared in a donabe pot with a special, premium rice, Yukitsubaki. To complete the dynamic menu, Japanese wagashi-inspired desserts are served with a bowl of matcha. The Michelin-starred menu embodies bold yet elegant flavors, making the perfect gourmet harmony. 228 East 10th St, New York