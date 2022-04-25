Photo Credit: courtesy of Sisley Paris

The renowned French beauty brand Sisley Paris has opened its fourth freestanding U.S. boutique, in addition to the locations in New York, Las Vegas, and Miami. Sisley Paris has chosen its new home at Via Flagler by The Breakers, the pristine outdoor shopping plaza on Royal Poinciana Way, the island’s original Main Street.

Founded in 1976 by Hubert d’Ornano, Sisley Paris specializes in the manufacture of the highest quality cosmetics, as well as skincare products rich with essential oils and natural plant extracts. The combination of these carefully-selected ingredients with Sisley’s profound knowledge of phytotherapy and aromatherapy has led to tremendous international success for the luxury brand.

Photo Credit: courtesy of Sisley Paris

The artistic influence of the d’Ornano family is ever-present in the new Palm Beach boutique location. The 634-square-foot facility embodies the La Maison Sisley concept with a clean, elegant, and minimal aesthetic; thus, providing an elevated experience for clients and shoppers alike. “The beautiful location at the new alfresco Via Flagler by The Breakers shopping plaza in the heart of Palm Beach offers a high-end shopping and lifestyle destination for our already devoted local clientele,” says James Maki, President of Sisley United States.

The Sisley boutique also includes an exclusive spa cabin where customers can experience Sisley’s signature radiance-enhancing and anti-aging facial treatments.

Photo Credit: courtesy of Sisley Paris

Photo Credit: courtesy of Sisley Paris

The addition of Sisley Paris embodies the very essence that the iconic Breakers is known for: sophistication and world-class service in a coveted tropical locale. “We are delighted to expand the signature retail offerings at Via Flagler by The Breakers with such an internationally esteemed luxury beauty brand,” says David Renna, Vice President – Real Estate Assets & Club Administration at The Breakers Palm Beach. “Sisley’s coveted location on Royal Poinciana Way will hold tremendous allure for local Palm Beach residents and area visitors, including our resort guests and club members.”

Sisley Paris’ Palm Beach Boutique is located at 221 Royal Poinciana Way, Suite 2, Palm Beach. For further information, visit the website, here.