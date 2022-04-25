Matthew Broderick
The Northstone Group: Changing The Future Of Architecture And Outdoor Designs Using Virtual Reality

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners, Haute Residence

by The Luxury Lifestyle Magazine

As a leading figure in luxury landscape design and architecture, Canadian-based company The Northstone Group has pushed past the boundaries of imagination in residential and commercial outdoor space creation, designing and building extraordinarily unique luxury pools and landscapes.

Fueled by a mission to provide clients with timeless and sophisticated pools and outdoor spaces that incorporate a seamless integration of architecture, landscape, and site surroundings, the Northstone Group’s multidisciplinary and world-renowned designers and architects give their clients the ability to experience their projects in 3D virtual reality. This immersive experience using precision artistry adapts to the client’s wants and needs and brings their wildest architecture dreams to life in 3D. This cutting edge ability to immerse clients in their outdoor design before construction allows The Northstone Group to go into detailed depths to make sure clients are not only completely satisfied with the future project but have a guided trust knowing that their dream outdoor project will come to fruition exactly as planned, even before construction starts. 

“At Northstone we always aim to deliver an unparalleled customer experience. Giving our clients the opportunity to experience their landscape transformation in virtual reality is something we are extremely excited about. Our approach to creating these outdoor transformations is very different from traditional pool and landscaping companies. For example, when a client comes to us to design their outdoor living space we look at the project holistically. Our talented team of landscape architects and designers tailor the design so that it complements the existing home and site surroundings. This includes detailed specifications for every aspect of our clients outdoor landscape build. Including custom features,  pool specifications, and outdoor furniture. We then utilize advanced rendering technology and VR to create high-quality, photo-realistic renders, virtual reality experiences, and 3D walk-through tours. This gives our clients the opportunity to experience their outdoor landscaping project before construction even starts with life-like quality that you’ve never seen before. It’s an innovative game-changer for the industries of architecture, construction, and landscaping.” states Vic Bertrand, President of Northstone. 

Placing customer satisfaction and inspiration at the forefront of every design, The Northstone Group is proud to have top-tier professionals and the technological advancements necessary to always guarantee clients their dream outdoor designs. For more information about The Northstone Group go to www.thenorthstonegroup.com.

Written in partnership with The Luxury Lifestyle Magazine

