Photo Credit: Laura Sciacoveli

Originally launched in 2020 to elevate the at-home leisure style, Dior’s Chez Moi collection embodies the vibrant, free spirit of Maria Grazia Chiuri. This latest Chez Moi collection, the Chez Moi Summer loungewear and accessories capsule, is all about bright colors and bold prints in luxurious silks.

From bathrobes and pajamas to the iconic Large Book Tote, the new capsule is the ultimate summer wardrobe. Adorned with key Dior House codes like toile de Jouy, Zodiac, and the Mizza leopard pattern, as well as an exclusive Zodiac and D-Constellation motif design by Italian artist Pietro Ruffo, the collection is a tribute to Christian Dior’s fascination with astrology and the beauty of the stars.

Ahead, Haute Living gives an inside look into the colorful world of the Chez Moi Summer capsule. To shop the collection, click here.

