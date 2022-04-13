Photo Credit: Anthony Josey

Radmila Lolly is undoubtedly a fashion force to be reckoned with. Her bespoke fashion line, Eltara Casata by Radmila Lolly, continues to push fashion’s boundaries with its couture pieces. In fact, on April 9th, Lolly revealed her latest couture piece at the annual Arsht Center Gala that embodies the theme ‘to evoke the creative exuberance and joie de vivre of the Roaring Twenties via a speakeasy, prohibition-style.’

Haute Living sat down with Lolly to get an inside look at how she continues to be at the forefront of couture design, what inspires her as a designer, and what trends she sees emerging this season.

HAUTE LIVING: You continue to be at the forefront of couture design. Can you tell us how you stay inspired as a designer and where you find inspiration?

RADMILA LOLLY: Music inspires me in everything. It’s a Synesthesia. Every note connects to color, so when I hear certain notes when I compose, I can see the colors, the layers, the textures, and the movement of the dress. So music is my inspiration and the foundation of my designs.

HL: Your latest couture piece is inspired by the ‘exuberance and joie de vivre of the Roaring Twenties via a speakeasy, prohibition-style immersive’ — can you tell us a bit more about that theme?

RL: The roaring twenties represent the 1920s, but we are in the 2020s, so I’m bringing the 1920 style into the 2020s with a twist.

HL: Is there a symbolic reason as to why you chose to reveal the new piece at the annual Arsht Center Gala?

RL: The Arsht Center is the cultural center in Miami, so where else would be the best place to reveal the piece. And, it’s their annual Gala and theme, so I [couldn’t] wait to show it and be there.

Photo Credit: Taylor Brown and World Red Eye

HL: How does the city of Miami influence your designs?

RL: Miami inspires me in so many different ways. Miami has so many layers of cultures, so many different styles of people, and so many different types of arts — therefore, all of my designs are very fun and my pieces are vibrant, just like the culture here.

HL: What are some key design elements from your latest couture piece?

RL: I personally love gloves; I incorporated gloves to the top part of the outfit with the zippers. I love making unique designs but with a practical twist. When it’s time to dine, I can unzip the gloves and show the jewelry I’m wearing.

Photo Credit: Anthony Josey

HL: As a designer, what couture trends are you seeing emerge this season?

RL: In this era, it seems like everyone can have their style; the trends are not really about what is trending. It’s more about your internal expression of your style, so I love the world we live in now. I see a lot of designers express their own thing, and everybody’s unique and beautiful.

HL: What newness can we expect from Eltara Casata By Radmila Lolly this year?

RL: Eltara Casata line will be releasing the “DIVA” collection with the novel, film, an album and the show all in one early next year.

HL: The pieces are absolutely stunning. Who is the ‘Eltara Casata woman’ in your eyes?

RL: Eltara Casata is actually not one woman — it’s three women. EL stands for Elizaveta, TA stands for Tatiana, and RA stands for Radmila; it’s three generations. Elizaveta was my grandmother; she was a designer and a dressmaker, my mother Tatiana is an artist and a dressmaker, and Radmila is me. So this company has a lot of different textures like the three of us. We are all very different, but we are all the same. We all have a love for the arts.

The woman that will wear Eltara Casta is confident, stylish, fun and likes quality and is not afraid to take risks.

Photo Credit: Taylor Brown and World Red Eye

