FENDI has announced the opening of its first FENDI Casa Flagship store. The stunning boutique is located in Piazza della Scala, Milan, in the heart of the city near Brera area and the Fashion District. The opening of this Flagship store is a key component of the partnership between Design Holding and FENDI, which created Fashion Furniture Design (FF Design), the joint venture responsible for developing the FENDI Casa world. FENDI Casa continues its collaboration with Peter Mabeo, founder of the Botswana-based design studio, along with FENDI Artistic Directors Kim Jones, Silvia Venturini Fendi, and Delfina Delettrez Fendi.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi The interior design project combines FENDI’s signature features and heritage. The space is elegant and grand with a mixture of contrasting materials, light and shadows, and intricate details. Living, dining, sleeping, and outdoor areas span two floors and are designed to create an immersive experience into the world of FENDI Casa, presented for the first time in one unique space. The living, dining, sleeping, and outdoor areas unfold to showcase exquisite furniture from world-renowned designers. In addition, a wide array of accessories and complementary items embellish each room. Such as the new line of rugs from Yellow Sign feature the Maison’s iconic yellow accent, Tiles with the FENDI Penguin logo striped pattern, and the elegant Karligraphy logo designed by Karl Lagerfeld.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of FendiSix “Gallery Pieces,” part of the KOMPA Collection unveiled last December at Design/Miami 2021, adorn the entrance and four of its windows. Each piece is numbered and crafted in Botswana. Furniture such as The Chichira cabinet, Loma stools, and Shiya chairs sit in the store windows. The Madua chair, originally developed from the O’Lock logo designed by Delfina Delettrez Fendi for her first FENDI collection in Autumn/Winter 2021, is on display at the entrance.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of FendiThe unveiling of the first FENDI Casa boutique in Milan will be followed by a series of international openings, including flagship sites in Miami and Shanghai. These boutiques mark the new journey of the FENDI Casa world.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi