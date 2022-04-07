21 Savage
Gourmet Chefs Worldwide — Including NYC’s Gabriel Kreuther — Are Creating Special Sea-Inspired Menus To Celebrate Bollinger’s New Vintage

Haute Cuisine, Haute Wine + Spirits, News

BollingerPhoto Credit: Champagne Bollinger

The new vintage of Bollinger’s prestige cuvée, La Grande Année 2014, has arrived stateside and to celebrate its release, some of the world’s best chefs from coastal towns are featuring specialized gourmet menus that bring out the latest vintage’s mineral, sea-air notes.

BollingerPhoto Credit: Champagne Bollinger

These global chefs include Christopher Coutanceau (La Rochelle in France), Eric Kragh Vildgaard (Jordnaer in Denmark), Fabrizio Mellino (Quattro Passi in Italy), and Viki Geunes (Zilte in Belgium). In the U.S., fare comes courtesy of James Beard award-winning and Michelin-starred chef Gabriel Kreuther. Kreuther, owner of his eponymous restaurant in NYC,  is known for his undeniably luxurious seafood dishes with nuanced textures and flavor notes, Chef Kreuther brings out the creamy effervescence and minerality of LGA with a beautifully presented Alaskan King Crab ‘Cannelloni’ appetizer featuring fresh uni and handmade pasta, and an entreé of Chorizo-Crusted Cod with white bean puree and Xeres vinegar jus. Lucky diners in New York can enjoy these pairings on the menu at Gabriel Kreuther beginning this month, and a variation to make at home will also be offered.

BollingerPhoto Credit: Champagne Bollinger

These dishes pair perfectly with the 2014 vintage, a blend of 61% Pinot Noir and 39% Chardonnay, with fruit sourced mainly from the Champagne regions of Aÿ and Verzenay for the Pinot Noir, and Chouilly and Oiry for the Chardonnay.

BollingerPhoto Credit: Champagne Bollinger

On the nose, there is a precise and fruity scent with a slight tinge of sea air.Precise and fruity with a slight scent of sea-air, where cherry and lemon mingle with quince and bergamot., completed by hints of hazelnut and almond, peach and mirabelle plum.

BollingerPhoto Credit: Champagne Bollinger

On the palate, the initial sensation is an intense, yet refined effervescence, followed by a wonderful body and flavor, and balanced with delicate acidity. A very fine texture and sea-air finish bring excellent length on the palate, accompanied by a delicate minerality and the complex flavors of orchard fruit and citrus. This wine opens up gradually, revealing its full potential and intensity over time.

BollingerPhoto Credit: Champagne Bollinger

