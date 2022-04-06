21 Savage
David Grutman’s Groot Hospitality & Bubblehouse Are Launching An NFT Dessert At Komodo

Haute Crypto, Haute Cuisine, News

David Grutman's Groot Hospitality & Bubblehouse Are Launching An NFT Dessert At KomodoPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Groot Hospitality

As Miami enters Bitcoin 2022 week, hospitality mogul David Grutman of Grooty Hospitality has partnered with Bubblehouse, the first eco-friendly and social NFT marketplace, to debut their first collaboration: a limited edition NFT dubbed ‘Fire & Ice.’

Over the last several months, Bubblehouse has successfully made an impact on the fashion world by partnering with Altuzarra, Markarian, Vaquera and more, becoming the leading platform for luxury brands looking to enter the NFT space. Now, it is exploring the restaurant, travel and hotel industry through the partnership with Groot Hospitality, one of the leading industry firms in the country. 

On April 7th, ‘Fire & Ice’ will launch in both NFT and dessert forms, with the NFT selling exclusively on Bubblehouse, and the actual dessert will be served at a Groot Hospitality Haute spot Komodo, located in the heart of Brickell. Limited to just 300 NFTs, the ‘Fire & Ice’ NFT depicts an electronic, animated visualization of the dessert, and the physical dessert features a dark chocolate egg served on a dragon-shaped platter. To “crack” the egg, servers will pour 151 rum–which has been set on fire–over the dish, melting the chocolate inward. To ensure that the flame is extinguished, a caramel passion fruit sauce is poured on top.

David Grutman's Groot Hospitality & Bubblehouse Are Launching An NFT Dessert At KomodoPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Groot Hospitality

The NFT retails at $100, and the signature dessert costs an additional $40 at Komodo. 

