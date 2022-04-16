5 Haute Spots To Dine Out For Easter In Boston

From a la carte offerings to lavish brunch spreads, Boston will be hosting several luxurious indulgences this Easter Sunday.

Whether you are looking to celebrate with a morning brunch reservation or prefer to head out for a celebratory evening, we have rounded up five of the best places in Boston to enjoy a luxurious Easter meal alongside friends and family.

Photo Credit: Courtesy The Ritz-Carlton, Boston The Ritz-Carlton, Boston will be hosting both Easter Brunch at Artisan Bistro. The holiday brunch is being offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature everything from eggs Benedict and antipasti to leg of lamb and slow roasted dry aged beef. Also included in the day’s festivities will be sweet and savory crepes, traditional egg dishes, seafood selections (think citrus poached shrimp, oysters, crab claws and clams on the half shell) and Chef Stacy’s dessert selections.

Photo Credit: Courtesy Davio’s Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse will be offering Easter Sunday brunch at both their Back Bay and Seaport locations. Included in the a la carte offerings at the Seaport location will be brioche French toast, avocado toast and steak and eggs. The Back Bay brunch menu includes cinnamon French toast, smoked salmon, beef short rib hash and a filet mignon Benedict with poached eggs. The full dinner menu will also be available at both locations.