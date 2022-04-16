5 Haute Spots To Dine Out For Easter In Boston

From a la carte offerings to lavish brunch spreads, Boston will be hosting several luxurious indulgences this Easter Sunday.
Whether you are looking to celebrate with a morning brunch reservation or prefer to head out for a celebratory evening, we have rounded up five of the best places in Boston to enjoy a luxurious Easter meal alongside friends and family.
Photo Credit: Courtesy The Ritz-Carlton, Boston
The Ritz-Carlton, Boston will be hosting both Easter Brunch at Artisan Bistro. The holiday brunch is being offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature everything from eggs Benedict and antipasti to leg of lamb and slow roasted dry aged beef. Also included in the day’s festivities will be sweet and savory crepes, traditional egg dishes, seafood selections (think citrus poached shrimp, oysters, crab claws and clams on the half shell) and Chef Stacy’s dessert selections.
Photo Credit: Courtesy Davio’s
Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse will be offering Easter Sunday brunch at both their Back Bay and Seaport locations. Included in the a la carte offerings at the Seaport location will be brioche French toast, avocado toast and steak and eggs. The Back Bay brunch menu includes cinnamon French toast, smoked salmon, beef short rib hash and a filet mignon Benedict with poached eggs. The full dinner menu will also be available at both locations.
Photo Credit: Courtesy Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston
One of the most lavish Easter spreads in Boston can be found at the Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston. Their Grand Brunch will be hosted in the Beacon Ballroom and will feature a Moet & Chandon champagne bar, authentic French bakeshop from Colette Bakery and gourmet cotton candy cart from Le Petit Pouf. Food stations will also include a New England raw bar, eggs Benedict station, smoked salmon display, French Crêperie and carving station. There will also be a cookie decorating station for the kids as well as a visit from the Easter bunny.
Photo Credit: Courtesy Rare Steakhouse
Over at Encore Boston Harbor, Rare Steakhouse will also be hosting a Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Executive Chef Kyle Bradish has curated a specialty menu that includes lemon and ricotta pancakes, jumbo lump crab cake Benedict and a Dijon crusted prime rib carving station. The a la carte menu will also be available.
Photo Credit: Courtesy Boston Harbor Hotel
For the prettiest waterfront view in town, you will want to spend your Easter at the Boston Harbor Hotel. This year, they are hosting their Grand Brunch in the Atlantic Room from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Here, you can indulge in Executive Chef David Daniels’ creations that include Roast Hudson Valley Duck, Carnaroli Lobster Risotto, and American Caviar Panini. A live jazz ensemble will also be on hand as well as a special guest appearance by the Easter Bunny.