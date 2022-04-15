Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana / MytheresaFor the sixth time, Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana and online luxury retailer Mytheresa are coming together to create an exclusive collection. For this high-summer capsule, it’s all about embracing glamorous, free-spirited summer getaways, keeping the luxurious heritage of Dolce & Gabbana at the forefront.

Inspired by Mediterranean gardens lined with lush lemon trees, the 72-piece collection features Dolce & Gabbana’s timeless silhouettes like fitted and a-line dresses, ruffled blouses, high-waist shorts, and charming swimwear in vibrant, bright colors and prints. In addition to the colorful ready-to-wear pieces, the collection includes matching accessories and select matching mini-me styles.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana / Mytheresa

For Tiffany Hsu, the Vice President Womenswear & Kidswear Fashion Buying of Mytheresa, the Exclusive Collection is all about building one’s dream summer wardrobe. “Dolce&Gabbana is one of our largest brand partners, so we always try to collaborate with their team as often as possible. This collection’s focus is high-summer, so we picked pieces for their summer vacations, keeping the Italian DNA at the top of mind. It is glamorous, fun, and sexy and brings a touch of Sicily to Miami,” notes Hsu.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana / Mytheresa Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana / Mytheresa

The announcement of the new collection has been making a major splash throughout Miami this week as Dolce & Gabbana and Mytheresa have been curating special events — indeed, bringing a piece of Sicily to Miami. Mytheresa took over The Bath Club Miami Beach and The Standard Hotel with the exclusive Dolce & Gabbana lemon Collection print, which was adorned on window panels and tabletops at The Standard Café and was hand-painted on the arched ceiling at the entrance of The Bath Club by an Italian artist. And last evening, the brands hosted an intimate evening at a Mediterranean-inspired private residence on Miami’s Biscayne Bay, where Domenico Dolce and Michael Kliger, the CEO of Mytheresa, were both in attendance.

Photo Credit: Shane Drummond for BFA

The soiree celebrated the spirit of summer, capturing the very essence of the new Dolce & Gabbana x Mytheresa Exclusive Collection. The collection launches globally on Mytheresa on May 4th, 2022, within a dedicated editorial story produced by Julian Paul, Global Creative Director.

Ahead, click through some of the pieces we cannot wait to shop.